PUBG Mobile Chinese version (GFP) for Android: APK download link

A step by step guide to download PUBG Mobile Chinese version (Game for Peace) on Android devices.

The size of PUBG Mobile Chinese Version (Game for Peace) is approximately 1.84 GB.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Download (Image Credits: Gaming YT)

PUBG Mobile Chinese Version, which is also known as Game for Peace, is really popular among PUBG Mobile players from other countries. One of the main reasons for the same is that it is always a step ahead in delivering updates as compared to the global version.

Whenever Tencent Games releases a new update for the global version of PUBG Mobile, most of the features are inspired from Game For Peace.

PUBG Mobile Chinese Version is available to download from TapTap for free and the size of the game is around 1.84 GB. However, the players can also install the game using a APK file. The download link for the APK file is provided below along with the steps to install the game.

PUBG Mobile Chinese Version (GFP APK download

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Chinese version (GFP) APK: https://bit.ly/2YGxusE

PUBG Mobile Chinese Version (Game for Peace) Download Link for Android

Click on Download and install the TapTap application. Open the TapTap application and download the Game for Peace (PUBG Mobile Chinese Version). After the installation is complete, open the game and login with the WeChat account. (Be sure to set the region in WeChat app to China) Cheers! You can now play PUBG Mobile Chinese Version (Game for Peace) on your device.

Advertisement

Recently, the much awaited Erangel 2.0 map arrived in Game for Peace. Erangel 2.0 map is the revamped version of the classic map with enhanced graphics and exclusive features. According to PUBG Mobile developers, Erangel 2.0 will release for the global version in the second half of 2020. The exact date of its release is yet to be announced by the developers.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass expected release date and time