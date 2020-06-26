PUBG Mobile devs: Erangel 2.0 to release in second half of 2020

PUBG Mobile's developers have confirmed that Erangel 2.0 will release in the second half of 2020.

They also gave out details regarding another new map in the game.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 confirmed release date (Image Credits: Ashish The Techy)

PUBG Mobile developers have released an official note in which they have addressed questions from PUBG Mobile players regarding the new Erangel 2.0 map, apart from another exclusive map, Livik.

We know that there have been a lot of queries and hype among players regarding the arrival of the Erangel 2.0 map. The developers addressed this question and made a huge announcement regarding the release of this map.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map release date confirmed

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 update (Image Credits: software hindi)

As announced by the developers, Erangel 2.0 will release in the second half of 2020, as they are adding final touches to the map. They further requested players to keep an eye on the patch updates, and here's what they said:

"We know that a lot of players are anticipating Karakin or even Erangel 2.0. We promise you that we are working on related content right now. Since Erangel 2.0 has received a lot of attention, we do have some good news to announce, the Dev team is putting the final touches to the map."

They further added:

"We know it’s been a while, but by upgrading and replacing the most favorite map of all time, we have to grind this 2.0 map until it meets our expectations visually and performance-wise. We hope all of the players can adapt to Erangel 2.0 smoothly and please look forward to our patch updates in the second half of 2020."

Recently, PUBG Mobile also announced an exclusive map — Livik — that has been made available in the 0.19.0 beta version, and will soon be released globally. This map features hot springs and waterfalls, and a single match on this map will last for approximately 15 minutes.

Introducing... Livik! Our newest PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 🏞️



We can't wait for you to experience Livik in it's full glory! Try it in Beta now! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/U99zb3ypCY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 25, 2020

Here's a gameplay video of the exclusive Livik Map:

