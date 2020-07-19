PUBG Mobile comes with world-class weapons and other utilities. The game has some legendary weapons in its arsenal that inflict great damage.

A battle royale game is all about surviving and killing enemies to become the last one standing. In PUBG Mobile, the easiest and the quickest way to kill an enemy player is by giving him a headshot.

In this article, we discuss the best guns for headshots in PUBG Mobile.

Best guns for headshots in PUBG Mobile

#1 AWM:

Best guns for headshots in the game

The best gun using which a player can kill an enemy with just one shot is the AWM. The gun is available only in airdrops and is one of the rarest in the game. AWM is also the most potent weapon in PUBG Mobile. The gun's single shot has the ability to penetrate a level 3 helmet and deal significant damage to the enemy.

#2 Groza:

Best guns for headshots in the game

Groza is an exemplary close combat weapon. It is one of the deadliest guns for headshots and is only available through airdrops. The gun uses 7.62mm ammunition and has a decent fire rate.

Advertisement

#3 SLR:

Best guns for headshots in the game

SLR is another prodigious weapon that can be used to knock or kill enemies in minimal headshots. The gun inflicts a damage per hit of 58. Players can knock down an enemy just by getting 2-3 accurate headshots.

#4 MK14:

Best guns for headshots in the game

MK14 is one of the most versatile weapons in PUBG Mobile. A player can use this gun as an assault rifle as well as a DMR.

MK14 inflicts a damage per hit of 61 and can be used in close, mid, and long-range gunfights. It can be equipped with an 8x scope for an increased spotting range. The gun is capable of knocking down an enemy in 2-3 headshots easily.

Stay tuned on Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read PUBG Mobile: Best joystick size and placement guide.