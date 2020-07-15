PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale survival games today. Players from all across the world play the game for enjoyment, as well as make a competitive career out of it. Gamers need to have great aim and the best movement to be called pro players in PUBG Mobile.

Similarly, in-game settings like joystick placement and skins hello give players ana advantage. In this article, we discuss the best size and placement for joysticks in the game.

Best size and placement for joystick in PUBG Mobile

#1 Joystick size

A player can have great movement when he/she has the perfect joystick size, of which there are two types, apart from the default one. A player can head to control settings and adjust the size of the joystick according to preferences and comfort. We have discussed the advantages of various joystick sizes below to help players better understand what can be the perfect joystick size for them.

Default joystick size

The default joystick size in PUBG Mobile is 100. It one of the most-common joystick sizes used by players across the globe. This helps them enjoy smooth movement, and players can have great jiggle movement as well.

Enlarged joystick size

Enlarged joystick settings

The enlarged joystick size is between 150 and 200, and helps players get the perfect all-around movement, including left and right movements. It is mostly used by Chinese PUBG Mobile players.

Smaller joystick size

Smaller joystick settings

Nowadays, a smaller joystick size is the trend in PUBG Mobile. The perfect size for a smaller joystick is between 60 and 80. It is preferred by most competitive players to get quick movement, which facilitates better aim and improved accuracy.

Players can also head to the training ground to master their movement, if not comfortable with the current joystick size. It will help improve their reflexes and get greater aim accuracy.

#2 Joystick placement

Perfect joystick placement

The perfect joystick placement is when a player can quickly access his joystick and move around. Users should always place their joystick such that the thumb can have sufficient space to use the joystick. With a smaller joystick size, players can have good control over movements. Hence it is advised to place the joystick such that it doesn't clash with other buttons, like weapons or backpack.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

