How to increase K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Season 14

A quick guide on how to increase your K/D ratio in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

A good K/D shows that you are a highly skilled player in the game.

How To Increase K/D In Season 14

Every time a new season starts in PUBG Mobile, players clamour to improve their statistics, which include pushing rank and maintaining a good K/D ratio. One might argue that the main attraction of a player's profile is the K/D ratio as it helps to determine who gets the 'pro player' tag among his/her teammates.

In this article, we take a look at how you can increase your K/D ratio in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

How to increase K/D ratio in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile

#1 Avoid random teammates

Avoid random teammates in PUBG Mobile

One of the most important factors to consider when you want to increase your K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile is the kind of teammates you have. Players should generally avoid playing with random teammates as it is one of the major reasons why most users cannot maintain a high K/D ratio.

There are multiple benefits to playing with your regular squad including the absence of petty fights for guns. They will also provide you with sufficient cover whenever you are rushing on any enemy squad.

#2 Play with a good data connection

Play with a good data connection

A player needs to have a stable data connection and a decent device to play PUBG Mobile smoothly. A decent internet connection will give you less ping, which means your shots will be registered more quickly.

Meanwhile, if your ping fluctuates a lot, your game will suffer from a lot of lag. An unstable data connection will also get you killed more frequently in matches and your K/D ratio will subsequently decrease.

#3 Play more strategically

Play More Strategically

These days, most of the players in PUBG Mobile have good aim and decent game sense. This means you will need to play more strategically to increase your K/D ratio in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile. You can plan your landing spot from the start so that you can get good loot and then take gunfights to your enemies after you are properly armoured.

