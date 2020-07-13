PUBG Mobile Lite: How to push conqueror in 7 days

Here's a quick guide on how to push conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite's latest season.

It is the most-elite tier in the game, and every player aspires to attain this rank.

Push conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite has conqueror as the highest tier in the game. Every player always tries to reach this elite tier every season, and doing so, their standing and respect, from teammates and enemies, sees a rise. In this article, we have discussed how to push the conqueror tier in seven days.

How to push conqueror in seven days in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Focus more on wins

Chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile Lite

For increasing rank quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite, a player must focus on getting more wins. A chicken dinner gives more plus points and also increases the k/d ratio. Hence, if you want to push towards the conqueror tier in the latest season of the game, then ensure to follow this trick.

#2 Where to land

Landing can be a crucial trick in the game

A very important point in rank pushing to the conqueror tier is the player's landing spot. You must choose your landing spot wisely, and it is not necessary to only do hot drops. This because there is always a risk of getting killed, hence decreasing your ranking points. Always try to land on those spots where you can get good loot and stay safe during the first zone.

#3 Improving your skills

A player must also try to improve his/her skills in PUBG Mobile Lite, as higher tiers will see him/her face more high-skilled players. And if your skills are not up to the mark, then you will get killed by enemies, which isn't good for your rank-pushing aspirations. You can play more TDM matches or try new control setups to become better at the game.

#4 Kill importance

Get more kills to progress faster

In rank push, kills play an important role in giving you more plus points. The more kills you get, the more ranking points you get, which will help you reach conqueror more quickly. Whenever you have a chance, try to get more kills in your matches. It is important to get at least four to five kills per match to reach the conqueror tier in seven days in PUBG Mobile Lite.

#5 Surviving initial phases

The last point is surviving the first few zones. A player gets more negative points for getting killed in the first zone. So, always try to stay safe in the initial phase of PUBG Mobile Lite. For this, you can land far away the plane path, and after getting good loot, you can continue towards where the action is.

