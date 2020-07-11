PUBG Mobile: How to reach Ace tier quickly in Season 14

Here's a quick guide on how to reach the Ace tier quickly in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

This is one of the elite tiers in the game, and most players look to reach this rank.

How to reach Ace tier quickly in Season 14

PUBG Mobile has a great tier system, in which players get tier rewards and can increase their skills as well. In higher tiers, the competition is much higher, and you meet more highly-skilled players. One of the highest tiers in PUBG Mobile is the Ace tier.

In this article, we discuss how to reach Ace tier quickly in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

How to reach Ace tier quickly in PUBG Mobile Season 14

#1 Play more strategically

PUBG Mobile poster

If you want to reach Ace tier quickly in Season 14, you need to play a bit more strategically. A player needs to adjust his drop location to get better loot first, and then proceed into gunfights. Nowadays, most players have great aim and accuracy, so if you don't manage a good gun soon after landing, your chances of getting killed are high. If this happens, you get only 30 to 40 points, which takes a lot of time and effort to be make up.

#2 Using vehicles

Advertisement

Use vehicles wisely in PUBG Mobile

Vehicles are of great use in PUBG Mobile, especially when a player is pushing his/her rank to higher tiers. A vehicle can be used to travel quickly, and is of great use when, in the final circles, there is no hardcover for you and your teammates. At that time, your vehicle will provide great cover.

#3 Using utilities

Utilities can be life savers!

In PUBG Mobile, utilities are frag grenades, smoke grenades and other healing material. These are of great use when you are rushing an enemy squad. A frag grenade can be used to get an initial knock on the enemy team, while a smoke grenade can provide potential cover in an open area.

#4 Focusing more on chicken dinner

PUBG Mobile chicken dinner

In PUBG Mobile, you get more ranking points by getting the chicken dinner. When pushing towards Ace tier quickly in Season 14, a player must focus more on getting a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in all matches. The more you win, the quicker you will reach the Ace tier that season.

#5 Importance of kills

Goes without saying how important kills are

When rank-pushing, kills are of great use to get more plus points in your tier rankings. In the Crown tier, you need to get at least five to six kills per match to get a good score of +20 to +30 to increase your tier rank quickly. So, whenever you get a knock, try to convert that into a kill as soon as possible. It also gives you an upper hand when you are in a squad versus squad fight.

Also read: AKM V/S M416; Which assault rifle is better and why?

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.