PUBG Mobile Esports has grown in stature ever since PUBG Mobile was released three years back. Amongst various games in the mobile gaming market, PUBG Mobile has risen through the ranks due to the popularity of the Battle Royale mode present in the game.

PUBG Mobile Esports is active throughout the calendar year as Esports athletes participate in tournaments around the globe. All the major official tournaments lead to the ultimate showpiece tournament - the PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC).

The second edition of PMGC is scheduled to begin on November 30. Divided between League Stages and Finals, PMGC is the tournament every PUBG Mobile Esports athletes dream to participate in. The League Stages are further divided between the West and East regions.

Which are the top 3 PUBG Mobile Esports teams representing South Asia region in PMGC 2021?

The East region of PMGC League Stages would witness teams from various regions like - Middle East and North Asia (MENA), South Asia (SA), South East Asia (SEA), Korea and Japan (KRJP) and China.

Amongst several other star-studded teams in the tournament, there are three PUBG Mobile Esports teams from the South Asia region to look out for.

1) DRS Gaming

Da Real Soldiers or DRS Gaming top the list as they were the first team to qualify for PMGC 2021 from the South Asian region based on PMGC points. DRS Gaming is one of the most experienced teams in the competition.

Hailing from Nepal, DRS Gaming won PMPL Season 3: South Asia Championships en route to PMGC 2021.

Player roster:

Ugyen "MafiaNinja" Lama - IGL Ajay "AJ" Shrestha - Assaulter Nima "Nima" Tamang - Assaulter Pemba "Gyalzen" Lama - Entry Fragger Anjan "MrBORO" Rai - Assaulter

2) Stalwart Esports

Previously known as Team Astra Academy, Stalwart Esports is one of the most aggressive teams to play in PMGC 2021. This team from Mongolia has the potential to win the tournament. Stalwart Esports qualified for PMGC 2021 by ranking third in PMPL - MENA and South Asia Championships Season 1.

The fragging skills and damage stats of Stalwart Esports have been unparalleled in major tournaments so far. No wonder Stalwart Esports will be a team to be reckoned with in PUBG Mobile Esports.

Player roster:

UnuBold "pikA" Erkhembayar - IGL Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam - Fragger Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel - Fragger Bilguutei "skryyy" Bayasgalan - Support Player

3) Deadeyes Guys

Deadeyes Guys (DE) hails from Nepal and is one of the most consistent teams in PUBG Mobile Esports. Deadeyes Guys, due to their balanced gameplay, has become a powerhouse team. DE qualified for PMGC 21 by ranking sixth in the PMPL - MENA and South Asia Championships Season 1.

Player Roster:

Albert "Shifu" Pangmi - IGL Shahil "OnTop" Verma - Assaulter Ramesh "Rated" Tashi Gurung - Fragger Bijay "Fragboy" Gurung - Fragger Shrijan "Illusion" Thapa - Support Player Mousam "Turulove" Gurung - Fragger

