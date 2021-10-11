PUBG Mobile: DRS Gaming wins PMPL South Asia Season 4 League Stage 

The three-week-long League Stages of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Season 4 concluded on Sunday with DRS Gaming emerging as the table toppers. DRS made an excellent recovery in the final week to dethrone Trained to Kill from the first spot. After dominating the League Stages from Day 1, Trained to Kill slumped to second place.

Wizzes With Vibes played well today to take third place, while Vibes Esports had a challenging day and finished fourth. It wasn't a stellar event for Zeus Esports and they finished eighth.

PMPL Season 4 SA Super Weekend 3 Day 3 match results

Overall standings of PMPL South Asia Season 4 League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

R3D Esports won the first match of the day with 15 frags. Wizzes With Vibes enjoyed a great session and won the second and fourth match. While Zeus won the third match with 14 frags, the final match was won by RAW with eight kills.

The bottom 4 teams failed to enter PMPL SA Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top sixteen teams from the League Stage have qualified for the finals, which are scheduled for October 15-17.

Qualified teams for the PMPL SA Grand Finals

The top 16 teams to qualify for the Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile: Pro League South Asia are:

1) DRS Gaming

2) Trained to Kill

3) Wizzes With Vibes

4) Vibes Esports

5) SEAL Esports

6) Stalwart Esports

7) I8 Esports

8) Zeus Esports

9) FutureStation 1952

10) Deadeyes Guys

11) Bablu Clarity Esports

12) Ruthless Aggressive Warrior

13) A1 Esports

14) High Voltage

15) 7SEA Esports

16 R3D Esports

Teams Eliminated from the tournament

The bottom four teams eliminated from the competition are:

1) Venom Legends

2) S9 Esports

3) Paradox

4) PN Crew

Top five kill leaders of the tournament

Action2A leads kill leaderboard with 128 kills (Image via PUBG Mobile)

1) Stalwart's Action2A - 128 kills

2) Stalwart's Top2A - 120 kills

3) i8 Esports Cryptoo - 113 kills

4) Vibes' Killer - 110 kills

5) Wizzes Delta - 98 kills

The PMPL finals will be a hard-fought battle where the trophy and the PMGC 2021 slot are set to be on the line. A total of the top six teams will also qualify for the MENA and South Asia Championship.

Additionally, DRS Gaming dethroned Zeus Esports as the top team in the PMGC 2021 standings. In the current standings, Zeus has 1041 points, while DRS sits on 1125. Train to Kill is close behind with 1038 points.

