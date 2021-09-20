PUBG Mobile Pro League: PMPL Season 4 South Asia teams, format, and schedule revealed

The fourth season of the PMPL Season 4 South Asia commences tomorrow, i.e., 21 September. It will follow the same format as the previous Pro League with league stages and finals.

Top teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 South Asia will also qualify for the SA Championship. The tournament boasts a hefty prize pool of $150,000.

Although the game has been banned in Bangladesh for three months, three Bangladeshi teams have been allowed to participate in the tournament.

Format of PMPL Season 4 South Asia

The league stage will last three weeks, starting 21 September. On the weekdays, all 20 teams will battle against each other to qualify for the super weekends.

The super weekends will only be played on weekends, and the points accumulated here will only be counted in making up the overall league standings. The league stages will conclude on 10 October, with the 16 top teams reaching the finals.

The season finals will take place from 15 October to 17 October.

Participating teams in the PMPL S4 SA

GROUP A

DRS GAMING (Nepal) SEAL Esports (Mongolia) Vibes Gaming (Nepal) I8 Esports (PMCO Pakistan Champion)

GROUP B

ZEUS Esports (Mongolia) PN Crew (Nepal) Venom Legends (PMNC Bangladesh Champion) R3D Esports (Pakistan)

GROUP C

7 SEA Esports (Nepal) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) (acquired the SA Champion Astra Academy roster) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) Ruthless Aggressive Warriors (PMNC Nepal Champion)

GROUP D

Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) High Voltage (Nepal) Wizzes with vibes (PMCO Nepal Champion) Bablu Clarity Esports (PMNC Pakistan Champion)

GROUP E

Trained to Kill (Nepal) FutureStation 1952 (Bangladesh) Paradox (PMCO Wildcard Champion) (Australia) S9 Esports (PMCO SA Wildcard Champion) (Mongolia)

The PMPL Season 4 South Asia schedule (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The race for the PMGC 2021 is also heating up. PMPL SA S3 league champion Zeus Esports leads the league with 718 points, but PMPL SA S3 finals champ DRS Gaming is not far behind with 665 points.

The PMPL S4 SA will be streamed exclusively on the Facebook and YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports/PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia and PUBG Mobile Pakistan Official from 6:00 pm IST.

Fans can expect another hard-fought PMPL season. There are plenty of talented new teams coming in, and it will not be easy for established teams like DRS Gaming to prevail.

Edited by Ravi Iyer