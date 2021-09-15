Despite PUBG Mobile ban, Bangladesh teams to be allowed to participate in PMPL South Asia Season 4

Season 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia is set to start on 21 September. This almost one-month event will feature 20 invited and qualified professional teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Wildcard, and the South Asia Wildcard regions.

The PUBG MOBILE PRO LEAGUES 2021!



Keep up-to-date with the #PMPL2021 schedule for all the different regions! #PUBGMOBILE #PMPL



Make sure to follow their regional social media channels for daily updates:



📺https://t.co/qyRX4BoMdv pic.twitter.com/kWThFLw07R — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) September 3, 2021

The High Court of Bangladesh, on 16 August, ordered the Bangladeshi authorities to ban mobile games Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, citing the negative impacts of addiction and in-game spending. Acting on this order, The Ministry of Bangladesh Posts and Telecommunications (BTRC) passed an order to remove the titles from the Bangladeshi internet space for three months.

This announcement jeopardized the careers and upcoming tournaments for PUBG Mobile professional players in Bangladesh, with the then-ongoing PMCO: Bangladesh Fall 2021 getting postponed until further notice. The event has not been completed as of yet.

However, in a recent development, it seems Bangladeshi teams have been allowed to compete in PUBG Mobile events. PUBG Mobile officials revealed that these sides would play at the upcoming PMPL: South Asia Season 4. This news was announced through a Facebook post on the PUBG Mobile South Asia Esports.

The post clearly mentions that 20 teams from the Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Mongolia regions will play in the upcoming PMPL: South Asia Season 4. Bangladeshi team Venom Legends has already qualified for the competition through the PMNC: Bangladesh 2021.

It is rumored that two more teams from Bangladesh will be invited, although no official announcement has been made.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Season 4 league stage

Venom Legends (PMNC: Bangladesh 2021 Winners) Ruthless Aggressive Warriors (PMNC: Nepal 2021 Winners) Clarity x Bablu Esports (PMNC: Pakistan 2021 Winners) Wizzies with Vibes (PMCO: Nepal Fall 2021 Winners) i8 Esports (PMCO: Pakistan Fall 2021 Winners) Seal Nine (PMCO: SA Wildcard Fall 2021 Winners) Paradox OCE (PMCO: Wildcard Fall 2021 Winners)

Also Read

Along with these teams, 13 invited sides will play in the league stage and compete for the prize pool and further allocations in future PUBG Mobile tournaments throughout the 2021 roadmap.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer