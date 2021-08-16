Venom Legends crowned champions of PUBG Mobile National Championship 2021 Bangladesh

The finals of the PUBG Mobile National Championship Bangladesh 2021 came to an end yesterday. Viewers witnessed next-level gameplay from the top 16 teams. The teams battled for a total of 24 matches trying to get one up, on each other. At the end of it, popular team Venom Legends emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 8 points. The team secured a total of 170 kills and 358 points. They also secured the most ie 7 chicken dinners in the process. They were awarded the winner's prize of USD 10,000.

The second place in the tournament went to 7Sea Esports. The team played exceptionally well but unfortunately fell short of the title by just 8 points. They secured 5 chicken dinners with 350 points and 165 kills. They claimed a second-place prize of USD 5,000. A1 Esports, the most popular Bangladeshi team, were the favorites to win the event. They, however, faltered somewhat towards the end and fell to third place with 292 points and 137 kills. They secured a third-place prize of USD 3,500.

PUBG Mobile National Championship Bangladesh Finals overall standings

With the tournament victory, Venom Legends joined Pakistani and Nepali teams, Team Bablu and RAW Official and qualified for the upcoming PMPL: South Asia Season 4.

Steelshot, known for his insane fragging skills, emerged as the top fragger in the competition. He secured a total of 48 kills and dealt a total damage of 8901 HP. His average survival time stood at a decent 19 minutes and 59 seconds.

TRZ Esports was among the other top performing teams as they finished 4th with 274 points and 126 kills. Kings of BD and XBrothers Esports also performed quite well and secured 5th and 6th spots for themselves.

IPGX and Python TZ found themselves at the bottom of the points table in the tournament. The teams finished 15th and 16th respectively. They were unable to gain any kind of momentum in the event and were repeatedly eliminated early. They will look to take this tournament as a learning curve and try to perform better in the upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments.

Edited by Gautham Balaji