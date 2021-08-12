PUBG Mobile: PMNC 2021 Bangladesh Grand Finals teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2021 Bangladesh will take place from 12 August. The sixteen finalists will compete for the $30,000 Prize-pool and ultimate trophy.

Recently, the semi-finals of the PMNC: 2021 Bangladesh came to a conclusion. The 32 teams that had previously qualified from the Group Stage fought amongst each other in the semi-finals. After six days and 20 matches of intense action, the top 16 teams qualified for the finals.

Seasoned Bangladeshi team A1 Esports secured the top spot in the semi-finals with 307 points and 154 kills. Following them was TRZ Esports with 272 points and 123 kills. Another popular Bangladeshi team Venom Legends secured the third spot with 251 points and 132 kills.

Qualified teams for PMNC: Bangladesh 2021 Finals:

1) A1 Esports

2) TRZ Esports

3) Venom Legends

4) UNSTOPPABLE

5) 7Sea Esports

6) XBrothers Esports

7) IPGX

8) BIP Esports

9) Kings of BD

10) Python TZ

11) BIT X

12) MRZ Esports

13) Silent Cloud

14) RudeDude Esports

15) TRZ RA

16) T4 MX

Format and Schedule for PMNC: Pakistan 2021 Finals

The finals will feature a total of 24 matches which will be played over a period of four days. Teams will have to play a total of six matches each day on maps such as Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

The finals will start on 12 August and will go on till 15 August 2021.

Teams will battle it out for a share of the massive prize pool of $30,000. The winner will also qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Season 4.

Where and When to Watch PMNC Grand Finals

The broadcast of the finals will commence on 12 August from 5 PM BST on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Official and PUBG Mobile Esports. The finals will be broadcasted in two languages, i.e. English and Bangla.

Among the teams to look out for will be tournament favorites A1 Esports. The team has been dominating the Bangladeshi scene for quite a while now and will be hoping to lift the trophy. Venom Legends, 7Sea Esports and TRZ Esports will also be teams to watch out for.

