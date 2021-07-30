PUBG Mobile National Championship Bangladesh: Semifinals teams, groups, schedule, and more

PUBG Mobile Esports has been growing with every tournament. With the spring season of 2021 coming to an end with the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, teams from all around the world are now focusing on the Fall Season which includes tournaments like the PMNC and PMCO which will further determine the path of the competing teams in the season.

The PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2021 is going on in full swing right now in 4 regions and 13 countries around the world. Previously limited to the SEA regions, the tournament has been expanded to multiple countries and offers handsome prize pools for each region.

The Group Stages of the PMNC: Bangladesh 2021 came to an end after 8 days of intense battle between the 32 competing teams. After 24 matches, Bangladeshi powerhouse A1 Esports emerged as the table toppers with 9 chicken dinners securing a massive 409 points with 209 kills.

Another popular Bangladeshi team, Venom Legends, finished second in the Group Stage. The team managed a total of 5 chicken dinners and secured 336 points with 177 eliminations. BIT X finished third in the Group Stage with 5 chicken dinners as well eliminating 151 enemies and securing 302 points.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile National Championship: Pakistan 2021 Semi-Finals

1.) A1 Esports

2.) Venom Legends

3.) BIT X

4.) 7Sea Esports

5.) IGPX

6.) TRZ Esports

7.) BIP Esports

8.) Python TZ

9.) Kings Of BD

10.) TRZ RA

11.) RudeDude ES

12.) Silent Cloud

13.) SLX UNB

14.) 69 Official

15.) NRZ Esports

16.) DOD Esports

17.) BHAI Brother

18.) T4MX

19.) XBrothers ES

20.) Oxygen ES

21.) Unstoppable X

22.) MORTEM ES

23.) BFS Esports

24.) ACID Defiant

Format and Schedule of the PMNC: Bangladesh 2021 Semifinals:

Like its Pakistani Counterpart, the Semi-Finals of PMNC: BD is all set to start on the 30th of July 2021. The semifinals will feature a total of 24 qualified teams who have been equally divided into three groups (Namely A, B, and C). Each team is expected to play a total of 20 Matches at the end of which the top 16 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals of the tournament.

Where and When to Watch:

The semi-finals can be watched on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports, PUBG Mobile Bangladesh, and PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia. The live streaming will start on the 30th of July from 5:00 PM BST onwards.

The contest between these top sides will only grow tighter and tighter with each passing stage. It would be intriguing to see which of the competing teams qualify for the finals of this event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish