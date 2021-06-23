PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2021: PMCO registration, schedule, GAC, and more

PUBG Mobile esports has been growing continuously since its inception. With nearly all the regional tournaments of the Spring Split 2021 over, the focus now shifts to the Fall Split.

Recently, PUBG Mobile released information regarding the PMCO: Fall Split 2021. The PUBG Mobile Club Open will take place in 23 regions all around the globe and feature a massive prize pool of $2 million, divided among all the areas.

The qualification, competition system, and schedules for Southeast Asia & HTM will be announced later.

The PMCO Fall Split 2021 timeline

The Fall Split, too, will have three maps from PUBG Mobile. Erangel, Miramar, and, Sanhok have been chosen for competitive play, and the tournament will be played in TPP mode.

Schedule for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2021

The Fall Split is divided into four stages:

Stage 1: Registration (June 23rd to July 3rd) - Teams all across the world will be able to register for the tournament.

Note: Registration will not be open for teams from India because the game is banned in India.

Stage 2: Qualification (20th to July 26th) - The registered teams will battle for seven days in their respective regions. The schedule of online qualifiers can be seen below.

Stage 3: Regional Group Stage (August 2021) - The regional group stage will feature 32 teams in each region. Some of these teams might be invited, the number of which may vary across different areas.

Stage 4: Regional Finals (August 2021) - The regional finals will feature a total of 16 teams who will fight for the ultimate championship and further seedings in future tournaments that will take place this split.

To counter the cheating menace in tournaments during this split, PUBG Mobile has made the use of the GAC App (Game AC Tool) compulsory, right from the Regional Finals. The tool will be available on the Google Play Store and the App Store from July 26th to August 1st.

The GAC app will be used (Image via PUBG Mobile esports website)

It will be interesting to see which new teams emerge from the Club Open this split. It would also be intriguing to witness the growth of the qualified teams.

Edited by Ravi Iyer