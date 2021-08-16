Team Bablu crowned Champions of the PUBG Mobile National Championships 2021 Pakistan 

The finals of the PUBG Mobile National Championship Pakistan 2021 came to an end yesterday after four enthralling days of the Grand Finals. After a long tussle of 24 matches between the 16 competing teams, Team Bablu emerged as the winners of the competition with 270 points and 118 kills. The team also secured five chicken dinners and bagged the winner's prize of $10,000.

Following them in second place was another popular Pakistan squad, i8 Esports. The team also played exceptionally well and had the highest number of frags in the tournament, securing 256 points with a whooping 148 frags. They were awarded a second-place prize of $5,000. The third place was secured by Team QWERTY who performed consistently well to secure 249 points and 124 kills. They were awarded the third-place prize of $3,500.

PUBG Mobile National Championship Pakistan Finals overall standings

PUBG Mobile National Championship 2021 Pakistan finals overall standings (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

With this victory, Team Bablu secured a spot in the upcoming PMPL: South Asia Season 4 2021. They became the third team from the national championship to qualify for the Pro League, as two teams from Bangladesh and Nepal also qualified.

Crypto, the star Pakistani Player from i8 Esports was the top fragger in this tournament securing 48 kills with a K/D ratio of 2 kills per match. He also dealt lethal damage of 9425 HP. His average survival time was 19 minutes and 39 seconds

Among other top performing teams in the tournament was XGeneration. The team managed to secure a ton of placement points on the final day and finished at the fourth spot with 218 points. Quantum Rage, a team that was expected to perform well in the tournament, couldn't emulate their previous performance in the semi-finals and were only able to finish at the seventh spot. FreeStyle, another popular Pakistani team, faltered in the finals and finished at the tenth spot with 160 points.

Lost Esport finished sixteenth in the event as the team was unable to find any solid footing. Early clashes resulted in the team being quickly eliminated in multiple matches, leading to an average overall performance with a total of 52 points.

Edited by Siddharth Satish