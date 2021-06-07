Team Qwerty crowned PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan champions

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Pakistan 2021 came to an end today. After three days of exhilarating action, Team Qwerty emerged as the champions of the event in a dominating fashion. The team won the title with 214 points and 107 kills, taking home the winner's prize of $10,000.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan Finals overall standings

NFPxSky Esports emerged as the runner-up with 65 kills and 166 points. The team secured second-place prize of $5,000. The third place in the event was captured by Team Bablu who secured 74 eliminations with 161 points. The team took home the third-place prize of $3,200.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan Finals overall standings

Team Qwerty was the hot favorite to win the championship. The team had earlier also topped the overall standings during the semifinals. NFPxSky, who had earlier finished sixth during the semifinals, put forth an exceptional performance in the finals to secure second place.

Outside the top three, Team STDX also performed well to secure fourth spot, while fan-favorite team FreeStyle ended up in fifth place to round off the top 5.

MaximusxFTN, who had earlier qualified for the finals in third place, failed to emulate the same performance in the finals and finished in 11th place, winning a total of $500.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Pakistan MVP

Voltrux was the MVP of PUBG Mobile Campus Champions Pakistan

VOLTRUX from Team Qwerty was crowned the MVP of the tournament. The player played extremely well, fragging out with 33 kills and dealing overall damage of 6,267. VOLTRUX's average survival time was 19 minutes and 57 seconds. He was awarded the MVP prize of $500.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 prize pool distribution

The top fraggers list was heavily dominated by the players of Team Qwerty with Destroyer and Wolverine along with VOLTRUX also finishing in the top fraggers. The two players secured 33 and 25 kills, respectively. Malik from FreeStyle finished fourth in the top fraggers list with 24 kills to his name.

Edited by suwaidfazal