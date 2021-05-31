PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh Finals: Qualified teams revealed

The Semi Finals stage of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) 2021 for the Bangladesh and Pakistan regions concluded after six days of fierce action.

Thirty-two top teams from their respective regions played a total of 12 matches each, at the end of which the top 16 teams from each area qualified for the PMCC 2021 Finals.

Team Qwerty topped the semis stage with 198 points in the Pakistan region and was followed by fan-favorite Team Bablu, who had 187 points. Other fan-favorite teams like Stalwart Esports and Free Style also qualified for the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMCC 2021 Pakistan Finals

Team Qwerty Team Bablu Maximus FTW The Slayers Team Stox NFPxSKY Esports Portal Esports Arkadians Stalwart Esports Free Style Team Prime Team Quetta Team TES Renegades Lost Esports Rzx7e Esports

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh

KS Axe topped the points table with 175 points in the Bangladesh region while fan favorites Venom Legends and Future Station finished in third and fifth place, respectively.

Defending champions 1952 could only manage a 13th-place finish in the Semi Finals to qualify for the Finals.

Qualified teams for PMCC 2021 Bangladesh Finals

KS Axe ABCXNBSQ Venom Legends TRZ Esports Future Station Infernal Parasite GX Team IR A1 Esports Bip Esports Excentric Infinity NRZ Esports Xbrothers ES 1952 Martyrs 1971 Bad Intention X Phantomes

Prize pool distribution of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021

The Campus Championship 2021 features a total prize pool of 30,000 USD (46 Lakh PKR/ 25 Lakhs BDT).

1st place: 10,000 USD

2nd place: 5,000 USD

3rd place: 3,200 USD

4th place: 1,700 USD

5th place: 1,700 USD

6th place: 1,200 USD

7th place: 1,200 USD

8th place: 1,000 USD

9th place: 1,000 USD

10th to 16th place: 500 USD

MVP of the tournament: 500 USD

The tournament is broadcast exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Pakistan/Bangladesh Official YouTube Channels.