PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan invited teams revealed 

The 2021 Esports season of PUBG Mobile Esports is going on in full swing. With new tournaments being announced from the amateur to the top-level, players from all around the world are getting a chance to showcase their skill to a larger extent.

The most recent among the long list of tournaments is the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021: Pakistan. The esteemed PUBG Mobile tournament, which has been happening since 2018, is now taking place in Pakistan. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $30,000 (PKR 46 Lakhs).

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan online qualifiers Format

The online qualifiers for the tournament have come to an end and 56 teams have qualified for the quarterfinals. These teams will be joined by 8 invited professional teams at this stage.

These 64 teams have been divided into 4 groups. The top 8 teams from each group will move forward to the semi-finals.

PUBG Mobile invited teams for PMCC 2021: Pakistan Quarter-Finals:

1.) FreeStyle

2.) Magnus 111

3.) NFPxSKY Esports

Advertisement

4.) Portal Esports

5.) R3D Esports

6.) Stalwart Esports

7.) Team Qwerty

8.) Team TUF

The Quarter-Finals will be held from 29th April and will end on 9th May, with the top 32 teams qualifying for the Semi-Finals.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan quarter finals format

The Semi-Finals for the event will be held from 14th to 23rd May, while the finals will be held from 28th to 30th May, with the top 16 teams competing for ultimate glory.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan semifinals format

The quarterfinals will start at 2:00 PM (PKT) on 29th April and will be streamed on the official YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports and PUBG Mobile Pakistan

Advertisement

Seasoned teams such as Stalwart Esports, Portal Esports, R3D Esports, and FreeStyle will be looking to make a mark on the event and qualify for the finals.

PMCC Pakistan Prize pool distribution

It will be interesting to see if the amateur squads are able to compete with the top teams from Pakistan. All in all, the tournament promises to be a spectacle for the viewers.