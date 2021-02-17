Indian PUBG Mobile team Stalwart ESports teams up with Pakistan-based Flex ESports for PMCO Pakistan 2021 Spring

Stalwart Esports, an Indian Esports organization, has signed up with Flex Esports from Pakistan for the PMCO 2021 Spring Split tournament. This is the second time Stalwart partnered with a roster from Pakistan.

The partnership's announcement came through Stalwart Esports' Instagram page on 10th February, while the roster was revealed on 16th February.

While revealing the roster, Stalwart Esports said,

"The lineup is the perfect description of aggressiveness, sharp and strategical mindset, experience, and top-notch athletes. We are excited and happy to start our competitive journey with these players. watch this deadly lineup in the PMCO Finals and watch them clutch that championship title"

Stalwart Flex Official Roster for the PMCO 2021 SpringPakistan:

1. STEFLEX DAIM

2. STEFLEX REVEUSE

3. STEFLEX TRYNDA

4. STEFLEX UZM

5. STEFLEX CRYPTO

6. STEFLEX BLADE

PMCO 2021 South Asia region Prize pool Distribution

Stalwart Esports are invited to the PMCO 2021 Spring Split Pakistan Finals because they played the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals. The PMCO 2021 Pakistan Finals is a $29,200 tournament that is scheduled from 24th - 28th February. The top three teams from PMCO Pakistan 2021 will move on to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3.

Road to PMPL Season 3 South Asia

Stalwart Esports is a professional Esports organization based in India. It was founded in January 2020 by Zeyan Shafiq to boost the Esports ecosystem in India and encourage local talent.

This professional Esports organization features in PUBGM, FreeFire, Call Of Duty Mobile, Clash Roy Royale, and PES games. They saw their initial success in PMCO Fall India 2020, securing third place and automatically qualifying for the PMPL Season 2 South Asia.

However, due to the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, Stalwart signed FreeStyle from Pakistan for the PMPL Season 2 South Asia.