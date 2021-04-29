PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh invited teams and format revealed

The second stage, i.e., online qualifiers, of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship: Bangladesh 2021 concluded on April 27th. The top 56 teams have qualified for the next round, i.e., the quarterfinals.

Eight invited teams will join them to compete in the quarterfinals, held from April 29th to May 9th.

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh online qualifiers format

The quarterfinals will be streamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Official YouTube channel starting at 2:00 PM BST.

Invited teams for PMCC Bangladesh 2021 quarterfinals

1952

Excentric Infinity

Future Station

Infernal Parasite GX

KS Axe

Static Tribe X NRZ

TRZ Esports

Venom Legends

Format of the PMCC Bangladesh 2021

In the quarterfinals, 64 teams will be sorted into four different groups of 16 teams each. At the end of this stage, the top 8 teams (32 in total) from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh quarterfinals format

The semifinals will take place from May 14th to May 23rd, where these 32 teams will again be sorted into two groups of 16 each. The top 8 teams from each group will qualify for the grand finals, scheduled from May 28th to May 30th.

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 semifinals format

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $30,000 (25 Lakhs BKT). The winner will get $10,000 (8.5 Lakh BKT), while the second and third-place teams will get $5,000 (4.2 Lakh BKT) and $3,200 (2.7 Lakh BKT), respectively.

Day 1 schedule of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Bangladesh 2021 quarterfinals

Match 1- Erangel

Match 2- Miramar

Match 3- Erangel

Match 4- Sanhok

Match 5- Erangel

With defending champions 1952 joining the stage, it will be interesting to see whether they can defend their title or if they get ransacked by upcoming amateur teams.

Veteran teams like Venom Legends and Future Station are also invited to the quarterfinals, which will make the tournament a treat to watch.