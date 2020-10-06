The Indian Government, on 2nd September, banned PUBG Mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This impacted the PUBG Mobile Indian Esports scene the most as PUBG Mobile officials barred Indian players from participating in the PMPL South Asia Season 2. Despite this, the qualified teams from India were allowed to retain their slot if they were able to sign/acquire players from any other South Asian country.

Two Indian organizations that qualified for the PMPL SA S2 - Future Station Esports and Stalwart Esports, have signed players from the South Asian region to participate in the tournament. FutureStation Esports secured second place in the PUBG Mobile Club Open India Fall 2020, while Stalwart Esports secured third position and qualified for PMPL South Asia Season

PUBG Mobile: Indian organisations to participate in PMPL SA 2020, players recruited from Bangladesh and Pakistan

Stalwart Esports has signed Team FreeStyle from Pakistan.

stalwart esports

Freestyle secured 9th place in PMCO Pakistan Fall 2020 and failed to qualify for the Pubg Mobile Pro League South Asia S2. They won the PMCO Pakistan Spring Split and qualified for the Pubg Mobile World League East where they secured 17th position.

The announcement came through its social media handles where they wrote:

"When you've got the determination nothing could stop you, not even the ban. While the Indian esports industry was in turmoil due to the ban of PUBGm, We at stalwart took the initiative to tackle this situation. We signed team FreeStyle's roster for the PMPL S2, The most dominant lineup in the South Asia region, These boys are extremely talented and skilled."

"Having already qualified and played the world league, it makes them the best contender for the championship. Make way for team stalwart as we soar to become the champions of PMPL SA S2. We always believe in making things happen even if the world is against you, And by this addition, we've proved it once again. With this addition, we are looking forward to earning some major trophies"

Stalwart Esports Pubg Mobile Roster roster

Advertisement

STE Fs Black STE Fs Baba STE Fs Malik STE Fs Kashoof STE Fs Bladeop STE Fs Morte

FutureStation Esports signed their roster from Bangladesh.The announcement came through its social media handles where they wrote:

"The champions and idols of Bangladesh will now represent their country and our organization i.e Future Station Esports India. These boys will carry the legacy of our Indian Lineup which worked hard to reach here but are unable to continue to do so because of the ban"

Future Station Pubg Mobile Roster roster

1. FS Badrev

2. FS Kapshi

3. FS Tammim

4. FS Machine

5. FS Steelshot

6. FS Yamin

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia S2 is the second edition of the tournament, where the top teams from the region will participate for a huge prize pool and slot at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship - a 2 million USD tournament scheduled in November.

PUBG Mobile Officials have not announced any dates for PMPL SA S2 but it is expected to start soon.