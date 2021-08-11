PUBG Mobile: PMNC 2021 Pakistan Grand Finals teams, schedule, and where to watch

The PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) is currently underway in many countries across the world. In the South Asian region, the tournament takes place in three countries i.e., Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The semi-finals of the PMNC: Pakistan 2021 recently came to an end. After qualifying from the group stage, 32 teams battled it out for 16 spots in the finals.

Quantum Rage secured the top spot with 260 points and 112 kills at the end of the semi-finals. Team Bablu secured second place with 248 points and 110 kills, while Team QWERTY finished in third place with 227 points and 122 kills.

Qualified teams for PMNC: Pakistan 2021 Finals

1) Quantum Rage

2) Team Bablu

3) Team QWERTY

4) FreeStyle

5) UNPREDICTABLE

6) MAXD Esports

7) TMW Esports

8) i8 Esports

9) STARX111

10) Portal Esports

11) Team Envy

12) Team Sky

13) XGeneration

14) Death Squad

15) North Esports

16) Lost Esport

Format and schedule for PMNC: Pakistan 2021 Finals

The PMNC: Pakistan 2021 finals will feature 24 matches, which will be played over a period of 4 days. A total of 6 matches will be played each day.

The finals will begin on August 12 and will continue until August 15.

Where and when to watch PMNC: Pakistan 2021 Finals

The PMNC: Pakistan 2021 finals will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Pakistan and PUBG Mobile Esports (in Urdu and English). The live broadcast will begin at 5 pm PKT.

It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the PMNC: Pakistan 2021. The teams to look out for at this stage in the tournament are Team Bablu, Team QWERTY, and i8 Esports. FreeStyle and Quantum Rage will also be forces to be reckoned with.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh