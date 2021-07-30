PUBG Mobile National Championship Pakistan: Semifinals teams, schedule, groups, and more

PUBG Mobile, the pioneer among mobile battle royale, has enjoyed continuous success with each passing month. The title has broken many records both in terms of revenue and downloads and its Esports scene is also booming with people from all around the world tuning in to watch their favorite teams compete at the highest stage.

The latest among the long list of PUBG Mobile tournaments is the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2021. The tournament which was earlier limited to SEA countries, has been introduced all around the world this year with the addition of 4 new regions and 13 new countries.

The Group Stages of the PMNC: Pakistan came to an end yesterday after 8 grueling days of battle between the 32 competing teams. At the end of it, all the top 24 teams qualified for the semifinal of the event which is due to start tomorrow. The finals will feature a massive prize pool of USD 30,000.

Team Qwerty who has recently been dominating the Pakistani PUBG Mobile circuit emerged as the table-toppers in the group stage with 376 points and 177 kills. Following them in second place were i8 Esports another top Pakistani team who recently represented Pakistan in the PMWI: East. The team secured 357 with 178 frags. Third place was captured by Ntorth Esports who secured 261 points with 138 eliminations.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile National Championship Pakistan 2021 Semi-Finals

1.) Team QWERTY

2.) i8 Esports

3.) North Esports

4.) Team Bablu

5.) Portal Esports

6.) FreeStyle

7.) STARX111

8.) UNPREDICTABL

9.) MAXD Esports

10.) Death Squad

11.) DES Official

12.) The Billy Boys

13.) Team Envy

14.) Quantum Rage

15.) TMW Esports

16.) XGENERATION

17.) Random 4

18.) Team Sky

19.) Team Legion

20.) TYROX110

21.) Four Rebels

22.) Lost Esports

23.) KO Knockout

24.) REKT Esports

Format and Schedule of the PMNC: Pakistan 2021 Semifinals:

The Semi-Finals are all set to start on the 30th of July 2021. The semifinals will feature a total of 24 qualified teams who will be divided into three groups. Each team will play a total of 20 Matches at the end of which the top 16 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals of the tournament.

Where and When to Watch:

The semi-finals can be watched on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports, PUBG Mobile Pakistan, and PUBG Mobile Esports South Asia. The live streaming will start on the 30th of July from 5:00 PM PKT onwards.

It will be interesting to see which teams will move forward to the Grand Finals. The contest will keep viewers and fans on the edge of their seats

