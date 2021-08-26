PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2021 Bangladesh Finals teams, schedule and more

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2021 is currently going on in full swing. With the semi-finals in the South Asia region over, players and teams are now shifting their focus towards the finals of the event. Recently, the semi-finals of the PMCO: Bangladesh Fall Split 2021 came to an end. After a grueling six-day battle between the 32 competing teams, the top 12 teams qualified for the finals of the event. The PMCO fall boasts a massive prize pool of $29,200.

Bad IntentionX topped the overall leaderboards of the PMCO: Bangladesh Fall 2021 semifinals. The team played really well to secure 188 points with 97 frags. Following them in second place was TRZ Esports who managed 156 points and 70 frags. The team also bagged three chicken dinners in the semi-finals. The third place in the semi-finals standings was bagged by Gremlin Storm who secured 153 points with 76 kills.

A total of four teams will be invited to the finals of the PMCO: Bangladesh Fall Split 2021.

Invited teams for PMCO: BD Fall 2021 Finals:

1) INES

2) A1 Esports

3) XB Blood Legion

4) Black Bull

Qualified teams for PMCO: BD Fall 2021 Finals:

1) Bad IntentionX

2) TRZ Esports

3) Gremlin Storm

4) PX Esports

5) Limit Over

6) KS Axe PX

7) Infernal Parasite GX

8) GR Esports

9) FaceOff Esports

10) T-Rex Skeleton

11) TTx 4Archangels

12) Phantom 4ui

Format and Schedule for PMCO: BD Fall 2021 Finals

The finals of PMCO: BD Fall 2021 will start from 26 August and will go on till 29 August 2021. The four-day finals will feature a total of 24 matches with six matches played each day.

The PMCO finals will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports from 5:30 pm BST onwards.

Teams will be looking to perform to their fullest in the upcoming finals. The top team in the finals will also qualify for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia S4.

