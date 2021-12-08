How to choose the best BGMI sensitivity settings on mid-end phones

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Like its global counterpart, the game hails from the Battle Royale genre. The game was released in July after PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year, and has since become one of the most popular games on mobile.
Since the BGMI Esports scenario has become a great entity to be involved in, upcoming players have to work harder to get noticed. However, many players start their careers with mid-end phones.
These devices have become popular in the BGMI community as they are prevalent among players who play the game for fun.
Choosing the best BGMI sensitivity settings for better gameplay on mid-end phones
Mid-end phones have seen growth in sales with the introduction of BGMI. This section of devices is probably the most popular amongst Indian gamers. Since a lot of players cannot afford to buy high-end devices, they stay content with mid-end devices, which are getting better with time.
Players, therefore, need to know how to choose the best BGMI settings for their low-end phones when they play the game with Gyroscope: ON. Here's a look at the different sensitivity settings.
Screen
As suggested by the name, all the sensitivities that relate to the screen fall in this category.
1) Camera:
Camera sensitivity settings refer to the sensitivity of the camera in-game.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
- 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
- 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
- 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
- 8x Scope: 15-18 percent
2) ADS:
ADS is referred to as "Aim Down Sight". This works when players use their fingers to touch the screen and adjust their aim accordingly. Full gyroscope players play with lower ADS sensitivity and vice versa.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
- 2x Scope: 3 percent
- 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
- 8x Scope: 25-27 percent
3) Gyroscope:
Gyroscope is an in-built sensor enabling players to tilt their phones and adjust their aim accordingly. Using a Gyroscope can improve BGMI players' aim considerably.
Gyroscope and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity:
- 3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent
- 2x Scope: 350-400 percent
- 3x Scope: 320-350 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent
- 6x Scope: 120-140 percent
- 8x Scope: 80-90 percent
Note: This article reflects the author's views. Players are requested to set sensitivity according to their own preferences.