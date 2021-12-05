3 tips to choose the best BGMI sensitivity settings for returning players

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) since its release in July has seen a lot of players who previously played PUBG Mobile in India, come back to play BGMI. Since the sensitivity settings' dynamics have changed a lot, it becomes crucial for returning players to have in-depth knowledge about it.

While the settings may not be the best for all players, the information in this article will help players find the most optimum settings to suit their playstyle.

What are the 3 tips to choose the best BGMI sensitivity settings?

1) Learn about the various sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings can considerably change the gaming experience of a player. Therefore, it becomes important to have knowledge about the different sensitivity settings in BGMI.

Low Sensitivity: Low sensitivity is reportedly the least used sensitivity settings in BGMI. In order to improve their combat skills, players tend to choose sensitivity settings that help them move, aim and shoot faster and more accurately

Medium Sensitivity: Medium Sensitivity is popular among players in BGMI who don't like to change sensitivity settings. When the game is downloaded, the Medium Sensitivity settings are set as the Default Sensitivity settings.

High Sensitivity: High sensitivity sets the sensitivity a notch higher than the default settings. However, some returning players will not be using high sensitivity because they will choose their own settings.

Most Used: Most Used Sensitivity is one of the newest additions to the game recently. As the name suggests, upon choosing the Most Used Sensitivity settings, players have their settings set according to the mostly used sensitivity settings.

Season Expert: Season Expert Sensitivity refers to the sensitivity that professionals and esports players sitting at the top of leaderboards use. This setting can help some returning players who are willing to follow the leaders in the game.

Customize: Customize Sensitivity is probably the best option returning players can choose from. They can head over to the training grounds or play a couple of BGMI matches and adjust their sensitivity settings accordingly.

2) Set Gyroscope sensitivity settings properly

The dynamics of Gyroscope have changed considerably with the introduction of 400 percent Gyroscope Sensitivity level in BGMI. However, here's a guide to setting up Gyroscope Sensitivity (keeping both Gyroscope sensitivity and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity the same).

Setting Gyroscope Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

3rd Person No Scope : 350-400 percent

: 350-400 percent 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

350-400 percent Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

350-400 percent 2x Scope: 350-400 percent

350-400 percent 3x Scope: 320-350 percent

320-350 percent 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

320-350 percent 6x Scope: 120-140 percent

120-140 percent 8x Scope: 80-90 percent

3) Set Camera and ADS sensitivity

Here's a guide for BGMI players playing the game with Gyroscope: ON, to set up their Camera and ADS Sensitivity.

Camera Sensitivity:

Fixing Camera sensitivity for returning players (Image via Krafton)

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

230-250 percent 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

230-250 percent Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

25-35 percent 2x Scope: 33-45 percent

33-45 percent 3x Scope: 34-45 percent

34-45 percent 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

26-31 percent 6x Scope: 19-24 percent

19-24 percent 8x Scope: 15-18 percent

ADS Sensitivity:

Choosing ADS Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

120 percent 1st Person No Scope: 105-110

105-110 Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2 percent 2x Scope: 3 percent

3 percent 3x Scope: 24-28 percent

24-28 percent 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

10-30 percent 6x Scope: 15-22 percent

15-22 percent 8x Scope: 25-27 percent

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Every player has their own playstyle and is advised to adjust their sensitivity settings as per their own preferences.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan