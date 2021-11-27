Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most played battle royale games on mobile, being the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The game has definitely taken the mobile gaming market to staggering heights.
BGMI has a massive fan base, with players possessing devices from various operating systems and budgets. While players with high-end devices enjoy the best gaming experience and face no lags, it is not the same for users playing on low-end devices. Due to lags and performance issues, it is harder to control weapon recoil.
What are the best BGMI sensitivity settings for no recoil on low-end phones?
Here's a look at the best sensitivity settings with gyroscope set at 'always on'.
Screen:
Screen sensitivity refers to the sensitivity of everything appearing on the screen and can be controlled by the user by tapping on the screen.
1) Camera Sensitivity
Camera sensitivity refers to the sensitivity of the camera in-game.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
- 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
- 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
- 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
- 8x Scope: 15-18 percent
2) ADS Sensitivity
ADS sensitivity refers to the Aim Down Sight sensitivity. This can be controlled by the player by moving their fingers across the screen. This is generally higher for players playing without a gyroscope and vice versa.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
- 2x Scope: 3 percent
- 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
- 8x Scope: 25-27 percent
Gyroscope:
Gyroscope is an inbuilt sensor that helps a BGMI player to change his aim from one direction to another by moving the mobile phone itself and is not affected by touches on the screen.
Gyroscope Sensitivity (Both Gyroscope and ADS Gyroscope sensitivity is kept the same)
- 3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent
- 2x Scope: 350-400 percent
- 3x Scope: 320-350 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent
- 6x Scope: 120-140 percent
- 8x Scope: 80-90 percent
Note: This article is based on the author's views. It has to be understood that every BGMI player has their own preference. Hence, it is recommended to practise and try out the best sensitivity by oneself.