Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most played battle royale games on mobile, being the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The game has definitely taken the mobile gaming market to staggering heights.

BGMI has a massive fan base, with players possessing devices from various operating systems and budgets. While players with high-end devices enjoy the best gaming experience and face no lags, it is not the same for users playing on low-end devices. Due to lags and performance issues, it is harder to control weapon recoil.

What are the best BGMI sensitivity settings for no recoil on low-end phones?

Here's a look at the best sensitivity settings with gyroscope set at 'always on'.

Screen:

Screen sensitivity refers to the sensitivity of everything appearing on the screen and can be controlled by the user by tapping on the screen.

1) Camera Sensitivity

Camera sensitivity refers to the sensitivity of the camera in-game.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 15-18 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity refers to the Aim Down Sight sensitivity. This can be controlled by the player by moving their fingers across the screen. This is generally higher for players playing without a gyroscope and vice versa.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 25-27 percent

Gyroscope:

Gyroscope is an inbuilt sensor that helps a BGMI player to change his aim from one direction to another by moving the mobile phone itself and is not affected by touches on the screen.

Gyroscope Sensitivity (Both Gyroscope and ADS Gyroscope sensitivity is kept the same)

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 80-90 percent

Note: This article is based on the author's views. It has to be understood that every BGMI player has their own preference. Hence, it is recommended to practise and try out the best sensitivity by oneself.

