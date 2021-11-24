PUBG New State arrived when players from PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) were frustrated with the increase in hackers in numbers.

Developed by Krafton Inc., PUBG New State was released on November 11 across Android and iOS devices. Released globally, PUBG New State offers futuristic gameplay, taking its users to 2051. With no significant hacker problems, ultra-realistic graphics, and various rewards for the players, New State has become a hit.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

Prepare your first steps into the Battlegrounds with this quick guide to get you started!



Download:



#pubgnewstate Hello, Survivors!Prepare your first steps into the Battlegrounds with this quick guide to get you started!Download: pubg.info/3DwpzAX Hello, Survivors! Prepare your first steps into the Battlegrounds with this quick guide to get you started! Download: pubg.info/3DwpzAX#pubgnewstate https://t.co/z1JfCdChPG

With over 10 million downloads in less than a month, the craze for PUBG New State is immense. It is to perceive that with such a huge fan base and Krafton's dedication to improving the game, Esports in PUBG New State is around the corner.

Players worldwide have already started grinding and are trying to get better at this game, and there is no better way than knocking a player down with headshots.

What are the best PUBG New State settings for easy headshots?

General Settings:

1) Gyroscope : ON

Gyroscope is an inbuilt feature on the device that helps in aiming for the perfect headshots. The players who play with the gyroscope on, reportedly, have a better aim than those who don't.

2) Aim assist : ON

Aim assist feature in PUBG New State plays a vital role in targeting headshots of opponents. The aim assist mechanism drags a player's aim slightly towards the enemy while involved in a fight.

Sensitivity Settings:

Sensitivity plays a major role in any Battle Royale game. PUBG New State's Sensitivity settings have to be customized accordingly for easy headshots.

Here are the preferred settings for a user to play on Full Gyroscope:

1) Camera and Scope Sensitivity:

Fixing Camera and Scope Sensitivity in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

TPP Camera: 180-210 percent

FPP Camera: 180-210 percent

TPP Shoulder Camera: 150-175 percent

FPP Shoulder Camera: 150-175 percent

Iron Sights: ADS: 70-100 percent

Fire: 70-100 percent

Red Dot and Viper: ADS: 10-30 percent

Fire- 10-30 percent

2x Scope: ADS: 60-80 percent

Fire-60-80 percent

3x Scope: ADS: 60-85 percent

Fire-60-85 percent

4x Scope: ADS: 70 percent

Fire: 70 percent

6x Scope: 60-75 percent

Fire: 60-75 percent

8x Scope: ADS: 30-50 percent

Fire: 40-50 percent

2) Gyroscope sensitivity:

Fixing Gyroscope Sensitivity in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

TPP Camera: 299 percent

FPP Camera: 275 percent

TPP Shoulder Camera: 190 percent

FPP Shoulder Camera: 180 percent

Iron Sights: 250-300 percent

Red Dot and Viper: 250-300 percent

2x Scope: 240-280 percent

3x Scope: 230-250 percent

4x Scope: 120-150 percent

6x Scope: 30-50 percent

8x Scope: 20-40 percent

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha