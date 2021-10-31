Top 5 tips to improve gyroscope controls in BGMI and PUBG New State

BGMI and PUBG New State have gyroscopes to assist gamers with lateral and up-down movements. Mastering the gyroscope makes it easier to move around and enhances the angle of view, giving players an edge over others.

Using gyroscope may seem challenging at first as it is quite difficult to understand and needs time to adjust. However, these are a few tips to improve gyroscope controls in BGMI and PUBG New State.

BGMI and PUBG New State: Getting the most out of Gyroscope controls

5) Spend time in the Training Mode regularly

The best way to get used to gyroscope controls in BGMI and PUBG New State is to spend time in the Training Mode. This mode has been rolled out to help gamers improve their aim and adjust the necessary settings before entering a competitive match.

4) Use the perfect firing position

Gamers who wish to control the gyroscope in BGMI and PUBG New State can use a simple trick to increase efficiency. Both games allow gamers to shoot while in the crouch or prone position. This reduces recoil and increases accuracy.

3) Adjust the device while shooting

The angle of view shifts when the gyroscope is activated in the game. This can be seen when gamers try shooting in burst mode. The recoil of the weapons causes the crosshair to go up considerably.

To combat this issue, gradually lower your device and tilt it backwards while shooting in burst mode.

This movement in the device position will nullify the change of view due to recoil and increase accuracy.

2) Do not copy gyroscope sensitivity

New players tend to copy the gyroscope sensitivity settings of professional gamers. This is a grave error and should be avoided. Gyroscope sensitivity varies from gamer to gamer depending on the gameplay.

Gamers should always be their own judge and adjust the gyroscope settings accordingly.

1) Adjust the sensitivity setting according to your gameplay

Both BGMI and PUBG New State offer a default set of gyroscope settings, rolled out by the developers, to be adjusted to match the players' gameplay.

Gamers will be required to visit the "Settings" section to adjust the gyroscope data as per their requirements.

