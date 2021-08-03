Best BGMI gyroscope sensitivity settings for easier recoil control

Perfect sensitivity settings are the utmost requirement for Battlegrounds Mobile India players to improve their in-game skills while using the gyroscope.

Since the launch of BGMI last month, players have already started their grind as multiple tournaments such as Battlegrounds Mobile India Series are already lined up. However, players have faced some difficulties finding suitable sensitivity settings that have eventually affected their gameplay.

The best gyroscope sensitivity settings to follow for efficient BGMI gameplay

To deliver the best gameplay, a player needs to find the perfect sensitivity settings first. A player's performance is fully dependent on the sensitivity he uses during the match. However, it is also different for every individual, and it fully depends on someone's playstyle.

However, here is a common guide for all players on the sensitivity settings that can be followed:

Camera Sensitivity (free look)

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 150%

Camera (Parachuting): 125%

1st Person Camera (Character): 80%

Camera Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 125%

1st Person No Scope: 100%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 45%

2x Scope: 35%

3x Scope, Win94: 27%

4x Scope, VSS: 18%

6x Scope: 15%

8x Scope: 6%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 350%

1st Person No Scope: 350%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 280%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 250%

6x Scope: 125%

8x Scope: 125%

Players can use these sensitivity settings to control recoil while using the gyroscope. However, some minimal changes might be needed as per their Mobile device and comfort zone.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

