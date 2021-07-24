Best BGMI sensitivity for accurate headshots on Android devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is officially available for free download on the Google Play Store. However, the title has only been released for the Android platform, and iOS players are yet to receive the game on the app store.

The title offers various in-game customizations like custom layouts and sensitivity settings. With good sensitivity settings, a player can improve their gameplay.

This article discusses the best BGMI sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on Android devices.

BGMI sensitivity settings for accurate headshots

Camera sensitivity settings

Best BGMI camera sensitivity for accurate headshots

The camera sensitivity settings help change the movement speed of the in-game character when a player swipes on the screen to view their surroundings. Here are the best camera sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on Android devices:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%.

ADS sensitivity settings

Best BGMI ADS sensitivity for accurate headshots

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings play an important role when a player opens their scope. There are various scopes available in the game, like the red dot, 3x, and more. Players can change the sensitivity settings for each of them to get a better gameplay experience. Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings for more headshots in BGMI:

TPP No scope: 95-100%.

FPP No scope: 100-120%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%.

2x Scope: 37-45%.

3x Scope: 30-35%.

4x Scope: 25-30%.

6x Scope: 20-23%.

8x Scope: 10-13%.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

Best BGMI gyroscope sensitivity for headshots

BGMI offers its players the option to use the smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and control recoil by tilting the device. Many pro players use gyroscope settings for better accuracy and reflexes. Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings that will help players attain more headshots in BGMI.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%.

2x Scope: 300%.

3x Scope: 240%.

4x Scope: 210%.

6x Scope: 100%.

8x Scope: 50%.

Players are advised to practice these sensitivity settings in the training grounds to master them. Players who are using the gyroscope sensor for the first time require more practice in the training ground and Arena Mode to get better results.

