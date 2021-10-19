PUBG New State (Mobile) launch trailer about to be released, expected release date set for November 2021

In an excellent development for fans of battle royale games, Krafton is soon going to unveil a trailer for its latest offering, PUBG New State. Alongside, it is expected that the game could go live in mid-November 2021.

PUBG New State has generated a lot of buzz. From its announcement to alpha testing, players have caught a glimpse of what the developers have in store for them. Since pre-registration began in February 2021, users have been eagerly awaiting the game's release.

The developers' announcement of a possible release in the second half of 2021, a few months earlier than the previous date, has enhanced the excitement for the game. As per recent posts, it appears that it is only a matter of a few weeks before players will be able to get their hands on the latest entry in the PUBG franchise.

PUBG New State trailer to go live soon, with the game expected to release in November 2021

PUBG New State's official Twitter account has announced that the launch trailer will be released in a few days on its social media accounts.

Following the announcement, the hype surrounding the game has reached an all new height, and fans can barely contain their excitement. With the release of the trailer, they will likely receive a much-anticipated new release date for the game.

Additionally, according to Sportskeeda's internal sources, PUBG New State will be released around mid-November. As such, players could be just one month away from experiencing the new title.

Expected date of PUBG New State on the App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

In the past, users had been able to see the game's expected release date on its Apple App Store page, as shown above. However, that date was changed earlier.

Until the release of further trailers, users can just follow the official social media handles of PUBG New State and pre-register themselves on Android or iOS devices. After doing so, they will get the exclusive pre-registration reward of a free and permanent vehicle skin.

