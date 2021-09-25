PUBG New State (Mobile) release date delayed, new launch date appears on App Store

Players have been waiting for the release of PUBG New State since the end of the second alpha test, which took place around a month back. As most users know, Krafton’s upcoming release will include a slew of unique features and make use of global illumination technology, significantly enhancing the graphics.

In a new development, the expected release of PUBG New State has been changed on the Apple App Store. The date on the Store was previously listed as October 8, but it has now been altered to October 31.

Expected release date of PUBG New State (Mobile) on Apple App Store has changed

The expected date of PUBG New State has been changed to October 31 (Image via Apple App Store)

As seen in the image above, the expected launch date of PUBG New State on the Apple App Store is now stated as October 31. With this delay, the waiting period for the players has been extended by quite some time. Now players have to wait for over one month more.

However, it should be kept in mind that this is merely the expected date of PUBG New State and Krafton are yet to announce an official release date for the battle royale title. The developers have previously stated that they plan to release the game in the second half of 2021.

Pre-registration details

Until then, the only option for the players is to wait for further clarification given by Krafton on the release date. Gamers can currently go and register if they haven’t done so previously. Here is a guide on the same:

Android

Step 1: Players with Android devices should open the Google Play Store application and search for “PUBG New State.”

Clicking on "Got it" will complete the pre-registration (Image via Play Store)

Step 2: Afterwards, they need to press the “Pre-register” option and click on the “Got it” button to complete the process. Individuals can alternatively tap on the “Install when available” button as well.

iOS

Step 1: On the Apple App Store, users need to visit the page of PUBG New State.

Users can confirm the process to complete the pre-order for the game (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 2: Players need to click on the “Get” button and confirm the pre-order process. They will be pre-registered for the game upon completing this.

