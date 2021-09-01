PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registrations in India: All you need to know

With the announcement of the pre-registration of PUBG New State now accessible in India, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. It is the newest mobile title in the PUBG franchise, and it expands on the original gameplay experience with features like electric cars, trams, drones, and shields.

PUBG New State is set in 2051 on the battlefield called Troi. The game’s pre-registration on the Google Play Store started in February, but Indian fans were thoroughly disappointed with their region’s exclusion.

Even the pre-orders for iOS, which started a few weeks ago, did not include the Indian region.

Details regarding PUBG New State’s pre-registrations in India

The official announcement about the commencement of the pre-registration for PUBG New State for Indian users reads:

“Calling all Survivors in India! It’s time to ready your gear and get hyped with your fellow Survivors—PUBG: NEW STATE is coming to India! We’ve been humbled and inspired by the love and support we’ve received from India. To ensure that we could have everything ready for our Survivors in India by launch, we needed some time to prepare. But the wait is over!”

This news has delighted users as they can now register for Krafton’s upcoming offering. Its commencement means that players from the country will be able to play PUBG New State upon its release.

Pre-registrations on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

The links provided below will take them to the game’s pages on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, where users can register for PUBG New State:

To visit the Google Play Store page of PUBG New State: Click here

To visit the Apple App Store page of PUBG New State: Click here

The pre-order process is underway on the Apple App Store as well (Image via App Store)

Krafton has also set a pre-registration reward — the Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) — that players will be receiving upon the launch of the battle royale title.

There’s a special reward that the users will receive if they have pre-registered (Image via PUBG New State)

Edited by Ravi Iyer