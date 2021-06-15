Top 5 PUBG New State features that make it better than PUBG Mobile global version

PUBG New State Mobile is one of the latest additions to the PUBG Mobile franchise. The game is currently under development and is expected to be released in the latter half of 2021 or early 2022.

Krafton Inc. announced PUBG New State Mobile back in February 2021. And gamers have taken an active interest in the upcoming Battle Royale title. Millions of players have already pre-registered for PUBG New State Mobile.

There have been a lot of queries among gamers regarding PUBG New State Mobile. One of the most significant queries raised recently was the factors that make PUBG New State better than the PUBG Mobile global version.

This article will discuss the top five features of PUBG New State Mobile that make it better than the original version.

Why is PUBG New State better than PUBG Mobile global version?

1) Exclusive gaming graphics

Krafton Inc. revealed that PUBG New State Mobile would feature an exclusive new technology in terms of gaming graphics. Developers claim that the new technology easily surpasses all existing technology in terms of mobile gaming graphics.

Here is what the developers had to say:

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming with the 'global illumination' technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

This feature certainly makes a huge difference between PUBG New State Mobile and PUBG Mobile global version.

2) Futuristic concept

PUBG New State Mobile is set in the year 2051, and gamers will find themselves on a futuristic map along with opponents. It will incorporate several technologically advanced weapons and drones.

The teasers also revealed that a futuristic touch has been added to the vehicles in the game as well. Players are excited to experience Battle Royale in an all-new avatar. Therefore, PUBG New State Mobile ranks ahead of PUBG Mobile global version easily.

3) New Map

PUBG New State Mobile will be based in the city of Troi on a brand new 8x8 map. As mentioned above, the game is set in the year 2051. Players are eager to drop as soon as possible and explore the new map.

As of now, it is certain that only one map will be added to the game. However, it is expected that new futuristic maps will be added after the game has been released. The concept of a new map makes PUBG New State Mobile better than PUBG Mobile global version.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

4) Exclusive locations

Krafton Inc. recently teased several locations from PUBG New State Mobile. These locations differ vastly from those of PUBG Mobile global version.

Buildings and POIs in PUBG New State Mobile have been developed, keeping the futuristic theme in mind. The map features the "Exhibit Hall," "the Mall," and "The Laboratory," which shows that the city of Troi is an advanced one.

You asked for more NEW STATE in-game footages, and we're here to provide!🔥https://t.co/PyGnem0of1

Click the link above to watch our first episode of Field Trip to Troi, where you can check out some of the key locations in the game's 8x8 map!#PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/l65QzjeBSe — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 12, 2021

5) Customization of weapons

Gamers can customize weapons in PUBG New State Mobile to enhance their performance. PUBG Mobile's global version lacks this feature. However, players can attach various items to make it a bit more efficient.

Stay tuned to our official social media channels for the all the latest exclusive content we're preparing for PUBG: NEW STATE!#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/vcuB0CTrUI — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 3, 2021

The option to customize weapons in PUBG New State Mobile makes it better than PUBG Mobile global version.

Edited by Shaheen Banu