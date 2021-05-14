How to pre-register for PUBG New State (Mobile) on Google Play Store and iOS App Store for alpha phase

Ever since its announcement, PUBG New State Mobile has gained significant popularity among gamers. Following the success of PUBG Mobile, the developers decided to add a new perspective to the battle royale segment.

Welcome to the official Twitter for PUBG: NEW STATE, the latest title by KRAFTON, Inc. and PUBG Studio, the creators of the original battle royale, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS.



Make sure to follow us for the latest news! pic.twitter.com/yjUu6t1wkv — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Developers announced the opening of the pre-registration for PUBG New State back in February 2021. Gamers went forth and showed their loyalty towards the popular battle royale brand by signing up for the pre-registration for PUBG New State.

Later on, it was revealed that over 10 million pre-registrations were done within 50 days of the game being announced.

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WN3ptw3ylq — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

This article will discuss how gamers can pre-register for PUBG New State Mobile.

PUBG New State Mobile: Register on Google Play Store and iOS App Store

PUBG New State Mobile pre-registration has been open since February 2021 and will remain active until the official release of the game. Pre-registration will also be beneficial for gamers, as Krafton Inc. has declared that all pre-registered users will receive a permanent limited-edition vehicle skin.

The early bird benefits on offer have worked wonders for the game, as the number of pre-registrations has consistently been increasing. However, if someone has not yet registered for PUBG New State Mobile, they can do so by following some simple steps.

Gamers will be required to visit the Google Play Store from their devices and type in PUBG New State Mobile. Upon entering, gamers will be required to click the pre-register button on the PUBG New State page. Gamers will be able to claim their in-game rewards once the game releases.

PUBG New State Mobile is currently only available to Android users. iOS users need to remain patient, as the developers have promised that they’ll roll out pre-registration soon.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

PUBG New State Mobile will be globally available, with China, Vietnam and India being the exceptions. Official tweets reveal that there is no exact release date as of now, but gamers can expect a region-limited alpha test during Q2 of 2021.

It is expected that gamers who have pre-registered from these specific regions will be eligible to conduct alpha tests. However, the details of these regions have not been revealed yet.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

Gamers can expect much-improved gameplay on PUBG New State Mobile. Developers have revealed on the Google Play Store that PUBG New State will be a new experience for gamers. The game's description reads:

“Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the "global illumination" technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics”

The game is set up in the year 2051 and hence gamers can expect a lot of futuristic equipment and weapons. A new 8x8 map named Troi has been introduced and the teaser reflects a futuristic landscape under attack.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

After the huge success of PUBG Mobile, gamers are hopeful that the new variant will be another success story from Krafton Inc. However, with the unavailability of an exact release date, all gamers can do right now is pre-register and hope for further news from the developers.