5 best titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

With frequent updates and rewards, PUBG Mobile Lite is increasing its player base every passing day. The game also allows players to achieve some exciting titles that showcase the skillset on their profiles.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

Some of the titles in PUBG Mobile Lite are easy to attain, but a few may be very challenging to achieve. Listed below are the top five titles that will help players improve their credibility in the game.

Top 5 titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite

These are the five best titles that players can achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite:

#1 - Chicken Expert

This is one of the toughest titles in PUBG Mobile Lite, and players must work very hard to achieve it. The primary requirement is for players to be in the Platinum level or above. Players must win a classic solo match and defeat their enemies using various weapons like assault rifles, sub-automatic machine guns, sniper rifles, etc.

#2 - Season Ace

Players must reach the Ace tier to get this title

This title will not require tremendous effort to achieve. Players must reach the Ace tier of PUBG Mobile Lite to be endowed with this title. Also, they will have to complete missions in order to reach the Elite level in the game.

#3 - Sharpshooter

Sharpshooter in PUBG Mobile Lite can only be achieved by players who have great aim. The main goal of players should be to kill three enemies 50 meters away via a headshot. Also, the player must be in the Platinum level or above, and they shouldn't miss a single shot while killing their opponents.

#4 - Overachiever

Players need to earn 1800 achievement points to get the Overachiever title

Players will need 1800 achievement points in the game to attain this title. Achievement points in PUBG Mobile Lite are not that difficult to get and can be done so with some determination. Players who play for two seasons straight can achieve this title quite easily.

#5 - Weapon Master

WEAPON MASTER IS BEST REWARD OF PUBG MOBILE LITE#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGBANNED pic.twitter.com/H5ri6eas6J — Game k enjoy (@Shagalraushan) September 8, 2020

Players will need to kill their enemies using the following methods in order to get this title in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Kill an enemy with AR Gun

Kill an enemy with SMG Gun

Kill an enemy with Sniper Gun

Kill an enemy with Shot Gun

Kill an enemy with Throwables

Kill the enemy with a Vehicle

Players who are in the Platinum level or above can get this title on the solo server.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

