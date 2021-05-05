Top 5 tips to win more matches in PUBG Mobile Lite

The goal of all battle royale gamers, including PUBG Mobile Lite enthusiasts, is to win the game. These matches are all about being the last person surviving.

To win games, players must keep in mind some crucial points. Below are five of them to help users enjoy Chicken Dinners more frequently in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Five best tips to win more matches in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Survive first, attack later

Players can win without killing a single opponent if they can strategize properly (Image via gaming online, YouTube)

Players must remember that PUBG Mobile Lite is ultimately all about survival. They can become winners without killing a single opponent if they can strategize properly.

They must maintain low profiles and let the aggressive players kill one another before tackling the remaining ones.

#2 - Loot spots

Players must aim to loot as many buildings as possible (Image via Prince Suraj, YouTube)

Loot spots play an essential role in determining who survives till the end. Players must aim to loot as many buildings as possible and ensure that they have good cover while looting.

Many open places offer good loot but less cover, which exposes players to dangerous enemy fire.

#3 - The Danger Zone

Players must pick a spot that is away from the boundary of the danger zone (Image via Dungeon's Gaming, YouTube)

If players do not want their health to deplete and expose themselves to the risk of enemy fire simultaneously, they must stay away from the zone.

Players must pick a spot that is away from the boundary of the danger zone. They must always move to a more secure location, from the very beginning, without waiting for the zone to shrink.

#4 - Stock up on supplies

Users must stock up on essential supplies to stay ahead in the game (Image via REBLOGTECH, YouTube)

Users can never have enough bandages, health kits, and energy drinks.

They must stock up on essential supplies to stay ahead in the game. They might never know when they might have to resuscitate their health.

#5 - Squad Goals

Playing with the same team ensures more trust and coordination among players (Image via Melody Gamer, YouTube)

This tip is for the players who like to play group matches rather than solo matches. These players must always stick to more or less the same squad they have been playing with since the beginning.

This ensures more trust and coordination among players.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

