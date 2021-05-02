Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

How to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24

Get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite via Season 24 Winner Pass!
Get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite via Season 24 Winner Pass!
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is a tier-based reward system that is effective in retaining players. Players who do not have sufficient in-game currency can always rely on the Winner Pass to get their hands on attractive skins, accessories, and cosmetics offered by the title.

The Season 24 Winner Pass became available to PUBG Mobile Lite players yesterday. The Winner Pass brings many rewards that players will be thrilled to get. Players cannot access the Season 24 Winner Pass after 30th May 2021.

Also read: How to top-up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) for Season 24 Winner Pass

How to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24

500 BP for Rank 1 in the FREE section of the Season 24 Winner Pass
500 BP for Rank 1 in the FREE section of the Season 24 Winner Pass

To get free rewards in Season 24 via the Winner Pass, players can follow the steps given below:

  • Players need to head over to the Rewards section of PUBG Mobile Lite.
  • The Winner Pass Dialogue box can access the free rewards on the FREE section of the Winner Pass.
  • Players can click and claim the rewards of their choice.

Season 24 Winner Pass (WP) in PUBG Mobile Lite offers the following rewards for free:

Advertisement
  • WP Rank 1: 500 BP
  • WP Rank 1: 50 Silver
  • WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
  • WP Rank 5: Ghost Guardian Sombrero
  • WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
  • WP Rank 9: 65 Silver
  • WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 24)
  • WP Rank 12: Ghost Guardian Mask
  • WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card
  • WP Rank 15: Scarlet Beast Parachute
  • WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

Players have the choice of accessing more attractive rewards by upgrading their Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. They can either go for the Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus option.

Also read: How to purchase Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

Also read: Top 5 best landing spots on PUBG Mobile Lite's Varenga Map in 2021

Published 02 May 2021, 13:31 IST
comments icon
PUBG Mobile Lite
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी