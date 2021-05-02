Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is a tier-based reward system that is effective in retaining players. Players who do not have sufficient in-game currency can always rely on the Winner Pass to get their hands on attractive skins, accessories, and cosmetics offered by the title.

Trust us, you don't want to miss out on our stylish Winner Pass 24 outfits, available May 1-30th! 🏆👚👔 Get them now in PUBG MOBILE LITE! 💛😍 pic.twitter.com/6s1OBNNY3D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

The Season 24 Winner Pass became available to PUBG Mobile Lite players yesterday. The Winner Pass brings many rewards that players will be thrilled to get. Players cannot access the Season 24 Winner Pass after 30th May 2021.

Also read: How to top-up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) for Season 24 Winner Pass

How to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24

500 BP for Rank 1 in the FREE section of the Season 24 Winner Pass

To get free rewards in Season 24 via the Winner Pass, players can follow the steps given below:

Players need to head over to the Rewards section of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The Winner Pass Dialogue box can access the free rewards on the FREE section of the Winner Pass.

Players can click and claim the rewards of their choice.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

Season 24 Winner Pass (WP) in PUBG Mobile Lite offers the following rewards for free:

Advertisement

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 1: 50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Ghost Guardian Sombrero

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 24)

WP Rank 12: Ghost Guardian Mask

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card

WP Rank 15: Scarlet Beast Parachute

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

Players have the choice of accessing more attractive rewards by upgrading their Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. They can either go for the Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus option.

Also read: How to purchase Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

Also read: Top 5 best landing spots on PUBG Mobile Lite's Varenga Map in 2021