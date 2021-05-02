Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is a tier-based reward system that is effective in retaining players. Players who do not have sufficient in-game currency can always rely on the Winner Pass to get their hands on attractive skins, accessories, and cosmetics offered by the title.
The Season 24 Winner Pass became available to PUBG Mobile Lite players yesterday. The Winner Pass brings many rewards that players will be thrilled to get. Players cannot access the Season 24 Winner Pass after 30th May 2021.
How to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24
To get free rewards in Season 24 via the Winner Pass, players can follow the steps given below:
- Players need to head over to the Rewards section of PUBG Mobile Lite.
- The Winner Pass Dialogue box can access the free rewards on the FREE section of the Winner Pass.
- Players can click and claim the rewards of their choice.
Season 24 Winner Pass (WP) in PUBG Mobile Lite offers the following rewards for free:
- WP Rank 1: 500 BP
- WP Rank 1: 50 Silver
- WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 5: Ghost Guardian Sombrero
- WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 9: 65 Silver
- WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 24)
- WP Rank 12: Ghost Guardian Mask
- WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card
- WP Rank 15: Scarlet Beast Parachute
- WP Rank 17: 120 Silver
Players have the choice of accessing more attractive rewards by upgrading their Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. They can either go for the Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus option.
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.
