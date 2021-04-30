The lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, is a blessing to players who do not have a high-end device. The title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite has two maps that players can enjoy, Varenga, and Golden Woods. Players mostly choose Varenga to enjoy the fast-paced Battle Royale matches offered by the title.

Top 5 best landing spots on PUBG Mobile Lite's Varenga Map in 2021

These are five of the best landing spots in Varenga in PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. Stadium

Players who have played PUBG Mobile will find this place familiar to School in Erangel. From semi-automatic machine guns to assault rifles, this place has a good range of weapons for players to pick up. Players can take cover in one of the many rooms in the building and snipe enemies from afar.

2. Pilot Plaza

This is one of the most popular places to loot in PUBG Mobile Lite’s Varenga map. There are three main buildings in the area where players can get powerful weapons, good gear, and necessary medical items. Beginners should preferably avoid this spot as pro-players usually land here to get their hands on good loot.

3. East Port

Players should be wary while landing in Warehouse, as this place is often chosen by many mobile gamers. Located on the eastern side of Varenga, this place offers powerful guns and proper attachments to enhance their performance. Players have the option to flee the area during intense gunfights and take shelter in houses nearby.

4. Warehouse

This place is a seaport in PUBG Mobile Lite which is covered with vessels and containers. Players can climb atop these containers and get good loots. Looting here is always a risk as there is essentially less cover while picking up weapons and supplies, but the good loot makes up for it.

5. Factory

This abandoned powerplant is situated on the western side of Varenga. Players are recommended to land on the roof of the building and quickly arm themselves in order to be in an advantageous position over players who have landed below. In order to escape enemy fire players can take temporary shelter in the outhouses.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many places available, it is an individual's choice to choose one or the other according to his/her preference.

