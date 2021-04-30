PUBG Mobile Lite players look forward to the Winner Pass released by the game every month. Commonly known as WP, it is nothing but a tier-based reward system that allows players to access various in-game accessories.

SThe ongoing Winner Pass (Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite, YouTube)

Season 23 is currently underway, and the Winner Pass for this season will expire today. PUBG Mobile Lite will come up with Season 24 WP tomorrow at approximately 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC).

As per the predictions of YouTubers, this WP may offer the following rewards:

Rhythm Rider Set

Anubis’ Acolyte – M416

Anubis’ Acolyte – Pan

Anubis’ Acolyte Headgear

Wild Fever Motorcycle w/ Sidecar

Nightmare Plane Finish

Players can download PUBG Mobile Lite by clicking here.

Note: Indian mobile gamers cannot use the link given above as PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India.

How to purchase Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

It's just too much fun! Don't wait no more and get the Winner Pass 23 now! 🤡❤️🖤♦️ pic.twitter.com/ZJz5CT6nce — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) April 20, 2021

Players must follow these steps if they want to buy the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

After opening PUBG Mobile Lite, they need to click on the WP icon.

Players then have to click on the Upgrade Pass option.

They will be given two options. They can either select “Elite Upgrade” or “Elite Upgrade Plus.” If they select the former, they will have to pay 280 BC. If they go for the latter, players will have to pay 800 BC. (BC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite called Battle Coins).

Players need to click OK and make the necessary payments.

