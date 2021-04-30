Season 24 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is going live tomorrow, and players can purchase this pass using Battle Coins (BC). BC is an in-game currency.
The Winner Pass is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite which allows players access to various in-game accessories. As per speculation from YouTubers, Season 24's Winner Pass might bring in the following rewards:
- Rhythm Rider Set
- Anubis’ Acolyte – M416
- Anubis’ Acolyte – Pan
- Anubis’ Acolyte Headgear
- Wild Fever Motorcycle w/ Sidecar
- Nightmare Plane Finish
How to top-up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) for Season 24 Winner Pass
Players have two options to purchase Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite. They are:
1. Via Midasbuy
PUBG Mobile Lite players can head over to this top-up website to get the required number of BC. Players can follow the steps given below:
- Open the Midasbuy website by clicking here.
- Players need to select PUBG Mobile Lite.
- They then have to enter their Player ID.
- Players have to choose the number of BC they require.
- Players have to then make necessary payments.
Note: Midasbuy can only be accessed by players from specific countries. The cost of BC might vary from one place to another.
2. In-game
Players also have the option to buy BC directly via PUBG Mobile Lite. To do this, they need to follow the steps given below:
- Players need to open the game and click the “BC” icon at the top of the screen.
- Players will see various top-up options on screen from which they will have to select one.
- Players have to make the necessary payment.
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.
