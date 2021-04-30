Season 24 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is going live tomorrow, and players can purchase this pass using Battle Coins (BC). BC is an in-game currency.

The Winner Pass is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite which allows players access to various in-game accessories. As per speculation from YouTubers, Season 24's Winner Pass might bring in the following rewards:

Rhythm Rider Set

Anubis’ Acolyte – M416

Anubis’ Acolyte – Pan

Anubis’ Acolyte Headgear

Wild Fever Motorcycle w/ Sidecar

Nightmare Plane Finish

How to top-up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) for Season 24 Winner Pass

Players have two options to purchase Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite. They are:

1. Via Midasbuy

Midasbuy website

PUBG Mobile Lite players can head over to this top-up website to get the required number of BC. Players can follow the steps given below:

Open the Midasbuy website by clicking here.

Players need to select PUBG Mobile Lite.

They then have to enter their Player ID.

Players have to choose the number of BC they require.

Players have to then make necessary payments.

Note: Midasbuy can only be accessed by players from specific countries. The cost of BC might vary from one place to another.

2. In-game

BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players also have the option to buy BC directly via PUBG Mobile Lite. To do this, they need to follow the steps given below:

Players need to open the game and click the “BC” icon at the top of the screen.

Players will see various top-up options on screen from which they will have to select one.

Players have to make the necessary payment.

