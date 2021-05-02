PUBG Mobile Lite has two Battle Royale maps: Varenga and Golden Woods. While Varenga is inspired by Erangel in PUBG Mobile, Golden Woods is a lot like Sanhok.

Both maps in PUBG Mobile Lite are great for looting. However, there are some places that are best avoided. This article lists a few of them.

Top 5 landing spots to avoid in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Shelter (Varenga)

Image via REBLOGTECH

This place in Varenga is filled with underground tunnels that players can navigate. However, it is very confusing to traverse, and opponents can take players unawares. Beginners, who are not thoroughly acquainted with the tunnels, can easily get lost and be exposed to enemy fire.

#2 - Monument (Golden Woods)

Image via GameScott

Monuments do not have many buildings that players can loot from. It is usually a secondary source of supplies. Players landing in Training Center can head over to this location for additional loot. This is one of the least popular spots in PUBG Mobile Lite.

#3 - East Port (Varenga)

Image via Techno Gamerz

This place usually offers good loot to players, but the risk of getting spotted by enemies is very high. The place provides less cover for players, which exposes them to enemies. Beginners also have the risk of falling off the containers while looting, which can be a major source of frustration.

#4 - Junkyard (Varenga)

Image via Game Ka Kida (YouTube)

As the name suggests, players can only get junk loot from the Junkyard. Puns aside, this place does not have enough loot for a single player, let alone a duo or squad team. The lack of houses nearby might also become a source of frustration to players.

#5 - Training Center S (Golden Woods)

Image via Techno Gamerz (YouTube)

This place in PUBG Mobile Lite has a humungous cave that players can loot from. The whole place might seem confusing to players who have never landed here. Moreover, players have to search a lot in order to get good loot.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Moreover, this article is for beginners. While these places may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for suggestions.

