PUBG Mobile Lite players are always excitedly looking forward to the redeem codes that the game offers. Redeem codes in PUBG Mobile Lite are alphabetical codes, which give players exciting rewards when redeemed.

As such, PUBG Mobile Lite does not have any exclusive redeem codes. However, players can use the redeem codes from the base game, PUBG Mobile, to get their hands on various in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are great for players who do not have sufficient in-game money, i.e., BC (Battle Coins). When they redeem these codes, they get access to various character skins, weapons skins, and cool accessories that PUBG Mobile Lite offers.

How to use redeem codes on PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code website

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They need to head to the official redemption site of PUBG Mobile here.

Step 2: Users have to fill in their character ID, redemption code, and verification code and click the “Redeem” button.

Players have to verify the information provided

Step 3: They must verify the information provided and click the “OK” button.

Players can claim their rewards from the in-game mail section

Step 4: Users should then collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

PUBG Mobile Lite players can try using the following codes:

HAPPYRAMADAN

Reward using code RAMADANMUBARAK

RAMADANMUBARAK

PUBGMOBILELOVEU

LOSTFREQPUBGM

20180321

R3HABPUBGM

DRPIKACHUPUBGM

KALFANPUBGM

QADEERPUBGM

MRKHANPUBGM

SOLOKINGPUBGM

DUCKYPUBGM

If the codes have expired, players cannot redeem the rewards offered by them. Their only option is to wait patiently for the next set of codes.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. So, Indian players are requested not to try utilizing the codes.

