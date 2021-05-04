5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for Android and iOS devices (2021)

From the Winner Pass to redeem codes, PUBG Mobile Lite has always provided players with exciting accessories and weapon skins to make them stand out in battle royale matches. The game enjoys a broader base of players due to its compatibility with low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite can be accessed by both Android and iOS mobile gamers. If players want to enjoy similar games, they can look at the list below.

Five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite for Android and iOS devices

These are five of the best such titles in 2021:

#1 - Garena Free Fire

50 players fight for around 15 minutes (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Free Fire is a famous BR game that is compatible with low-end devices, like PUBG Mobile Lite. The gameplay allows players to incorporate interesting and unique features.

This title comes up with exciting updates, and the recent one introduced a new weapon and character. The Battle Royale matches, where 50 players fight, last for around 15 minutes.

Android users can download it from here

iOS users can download it from here

#2 - ScarFall – Royale Combat

Players can respawn up to three times here (Image via Pinterest)

One of the best aspects of this Battle Royale title is that it can be played offline. An interesting feature also allows players to respawn up to 3 times, thereby increasing their chances of survival.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, it offers a wide range of vehicles that players can use for traveling around the map. ScarFall also has a good arsenal of weapons.

Android users can download it from here

iOS users can download it from here

#3 - Warrior63 - Battle Royale 3D

wo of the best aspects of this title are compatibility with low-end Android devices and less storage space requirements (Image via Uptodown, YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title is also a popular BR game where players fight to be the last one standing. Each match lasts for 15 minutes approximately.

The BR map of Battle Royale 3D covers an area of 4x4km. Two of the best aspects of this title are compatibility with low-end Android devices and less storage space requirements.

Android users can download it from here

iOS users can download it from here

#4 - Rocket Royale: PvP Survival

Build a rocket to escape the island and win (Image via Amazon.in)

This title is a unique battle royale game that players can enjoy. In order to win a match, they have to build a rocket and escape an island filled with hostile enemies.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, survival forms an integral part of Rocket Royale. Players will be provided with the necessary weapons to defend themselves and the materials required to build the rocket.

Android users can download it from

iOS users can download it from here

#5 - Cover Fire: Gun Shooting games

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Even if this is not a BR title, PUBG Mobile Lite players will surely enjoy it. The game has a great collection of realistic guns that players can use to eradicate enemies.

Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by Cover Fire and players who love to snipe will undoubtedly have a thrilling time. If they want to play offline, users can enjoy single-player campaigns in the story mode.

Android users can download it from here

iOS users can download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

