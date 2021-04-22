PUBG Mobile Lite gave a chance to battle royale enthusiasts with low-end devices to have a great gaming experience. The title has realistic graphics and immersive sound effects that players will certainly appreciate.

PUBG Mobile Lite can be enjoyed on a PC with the help of an emulator.

Players, who have low-end PCs, can check out the list below for games like PUBG Mobile Lite.

3 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end PCs in April 2021

#1 - Rules of Survival

The ultimate target is to be the last person standing like in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the total number of players in one battle royale match is 300 players instead of 60.

Players can invite their friends online and enjoy the game by forming a squad of five players. Apart from fighting or fleeing enemies, players will also have to keep track of the shrinking safe zone.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core I3-4160

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Download it from here.

#2 - Knives Out

Knives Out has a good arsenal of weapons that players can utilize to survive in the hostile land. Players can also use make use of various vehicles that are strewn around the map to reach their destination.

The battle royale matches in this title are much longer than PUBG Mobile Lite and last approximately 20 minutes. A total of 100 players land on the battlefield and search for weapons and supplies.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: gamespecial.com)

Operational System: Windows XP

Processor: Intel Pentium D 830 @ 3.00GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 3600+

Video Card: GeForce 8600 GT / Radeon HD 2600 PRO

RAM Free: 2 GB

Disk Space (HD): 6 GB Free

Directx Version: Directx 9

Download it from here.

#3 - Battle Royale Survival

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players have to pick up the necessary weapons to defend themselves. The block-like characters and the pixelated graphics in this title will also remind players of Minecraft.

The title offers its players five different characters to play with. Each match in Battle Royale Survival can have a maximum of 20 players.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7/8/10 - 64bits

Processor: 2 GHz Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon or equivalent

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Chipset

Storage: 500 MB available space

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

