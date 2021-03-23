5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 300 MB in 2021

Battle Royale fans who have low-end devices often choose PUBG Mobile Lite as it has low-device requirements. Its BR matches last around 15 minutes each, and there can be a total of 60 players in one round.

Storage space plays a vital role in deciding which games a player can enjoy. Those who have limited space on their devices can try out games like PUBG Mobile Lite that take up under 300 MB in storage.

Five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite under 300 MB

These are some of the best such titles in 2021:

#1 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

This Battle Royale game combines humor with action to make the gameplay more fun. The matches last about 5 minutes, and each game has a total of 32 players.

Players can use guns like assault rifles, scars, mini-guns, etc., to defeat their opponents. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Battlelands Royale is also compatible with low-end devices.

Size: 116 MB

Download it from here

#2 - The Last Stand: Battle Royale with Zombie

Image via Google Play Games (YouTube)

Zombie events are often a source of fun and thrill in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players who enjoyed those events will surely enjoy The Last Stand: Battle Royale with Zombie.

Players can connect with friends online and form squads to defeat the scary zombies. The game has a unique combat system and cartoonish graphics.

Size: 244 MB

Download it from here

#3 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

The PVP Battle Royale game mode will definitely give players PUBG Mobile Lite vibes. They can also enjoy the army war mode and other training modes in this title.

If players want to enjoy the game offline, they can take part in single-player campaigns. There are over 20 offline missions that PVP Shooting Battle 2020 offers.

Size: 91 MB

Download it from here

#4. Play Fire Royale – Free Online Shooting Games

Image via Expert Android Games (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title allows players to enjoy other modes along with the BR one. It will also remind players of Fortnite due to its vibrant backdrop and cartoonish characters.

The zombie mode in Play Fire Royale is very entertaining. In this mode, players can take the help of two friends and work towards eliminating these chaotic monsters.

Size: 146 MB

Download it from here

#5 - Polar Survival

Image via Arlex / Videojuegos Android (YouTube)

Players who enjoyed sniping in PUBG Mobile Lite will have fun playing this game. They can also try the free army survival modes that Polar Survival offers.

The title requires improvements in certain areas, but players can give it a go in their leisure time. Gamers can download it from the Google Play Store for free.

Size: 112 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

