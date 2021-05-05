PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registrations and beta details revealed

PUBG New State is the most recent addition to the PUBG franchise. Krafton Inc. revealed the news in February and launched the pre-registration as well. Unsurprisingly, the developers received a positive response from gamers as it crossed 10 million pre-registrations within 50 days of the launch of the drive.

Pre-registration for PUBG New State is available globally, with India, China, and Vietnam as the exceptions. The absence of gaming communities of these countries wasn’t felt thanks to the growing enthusiasm from gamers globally.

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WN3ptw3ylq — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

After the success of PUBG Mobile, Krafton took a gamble by launching a new version of the PUBG franchise. Going by the increasing interest, it seems they have taken a safe step ahead.

PUBG New State: Pre-registration and beta details

The latest addition to the PUBG franchise has stirred the gaming community, as millions of gamers have already pre-registered for the game. The official video on YouTube is also getting millions of engagements from fans.

Pre-registration ensures a permanent limited vehicle skin for gamers. However, it is only available for Android users, and gamers can register on the PUBG New State pre-registration page.

It must be noted that pre-registration for iOS is not yet available.

The dates of the beta tests are not out yet. However, the developers took to social media to reveal that the tests would be carried out during Quarter 2 of 2021.

Gamers can expect beta tests to be limited to specific regions, following the strategy of Apex Legends Mobile.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

PUBG New State aims to take players into the future. The game will be set in the year 2051, so gamers can expect an ultra-realistic experience.

The official statement from Google Play Store shows PUBG New State will bring something new and exciting in terms of graphics.

“With the ‘global illumination technology,’ PUBG NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.”

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

A new 8x8 map — Troi — will be introduced for the Battle Royale and will offer various technologically enhanced weapons and tools. The trailer revealed numerous unique aspects being added to the game, signifying a futuristic world.