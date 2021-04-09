PUBG: New State (Mobile) crosses 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store

The recently announced title, PUBG: New State, has completed a whopping 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. It achieved this milestone 43 days after the opening of the pre-registration.

This massive interest in Krafton's new title has not been shocking given the track record and success of its prequel, PUBG Mobile.

The game had opened pre-registrations on February 25th worldwide, except India, China, and Vietnam. It completed 1 million pre-registrations within three days while reaching the milestone of 5 million within five days.

According to an official blog post by Krafton, over 170 countries around the world participated in the advance pre-registration. Southeast Asia (22.6%) had the highest share, followed by America (19.3%), the Middle East (15.1%), Europe (15%), and East Asia (13.2%).

Percentage of PUBG: New State pre-registrations globally:

Southeast Asia - 22.6%

America -19.1%

Middle East - 15.1%

Europe - 15%

East Asia -13.2%

Russia and CIS -13%

Africa - 1.2%

Oceania -1.6%

Krafton also said that PUBG: New State-related videos had reached a total of 60 million views.

Officials on Twitter today also announced that they would be starting the alpha testing in the second quarter of 2021.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

With this amount of interest in the new title, it would be intriguing to see the fans' response once the game releases globally. It'll also be interesting to see when it releases in big markets like China and India.

PUBG New State is not slated for a release in India for now

Mobile gaming titles are breaking new records with every passing day. Games such as PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have been massively popular among gaming masses over the past two years.

With the companies behind these games working on developing and releasing new titles, mobile gaming fans worldwide are excited to witness what these new offerings bring to the table.